Southeast Taiwan swelters under 39 C heat during typhoon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Typhoon Khanun lashed north Taiwan, the southeast sweltered under temperatures reaching 39 degrees Celsius on Thursday (Aug. 3).

The phenomenon known as “Foehn wind” often occurs in Taitung County when other regions suffer from large amounts of rain and strong winds brought by tropical storms. Air loses its moisture while climbing on the windward side of the mountains and descends on the leeward wind while heating up.

At 2 p.m. on Thursday, Taitung City recorded a temperature of 39.2 C, while in Luye Township, it reached 38.5 C. Taitung City started the day at 34 C as early as 5 a.m. and rose to 36.3 C by 6:32 a.m.

During the early afternoon, the 10 hottest locations in Taiwan were all situated in Taitung County, per CNA. The Foehn wind is expected to be felt until Friday (Aug. 4) morning.

Khanun was located 330 kilometers northeast of Taipei by 3 p.m., and it was heading west at a speed of 5 kilometers per hour to 7 kph. The typhoon is expected to be at its strongest later on Thursday, before turning east-northeast toward Japan and leaving Taiwan behind on Friday.