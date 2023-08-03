Pharmaceutical 3PL Market Set to Witness Massive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Pharmaceutical 3PL Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Pharmaceutical 3PL Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

A Pharmaceutical 3PL refers to the efficient and safe delivery of pharmaceutical drug products to benefit patient health. It includes cold chain and non-cold chain supply chain. The Pharmaceutical 3PL market is expanding because of factors such as the rising pharmaceutical industry and growing demand from the healthcare sector.

According to Statista in 2021, the global pharma sector generates revenue of around USD 1.27 trillion in 2020. It includes production, development, and research activities. In 2022, the pharmaceutical market is anticipated to generate revenue of around USD 1,109.0 billion and expected to grow with CAGR of around 5.23 %. Whereas rising technological advancement services and growing R&D activities by market players are creating lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the threat of substitutes hampers the market growth in the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Pharmaceutical 3PL Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising demand for biopharmaceutical third-party logistics, growing biologics and pharmaceutical drugs, and increasing import and export of pharmaceuticals, etc. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with fastest growth rate with the highest CAGR owing to the rising technological advanced services and rising economic conditions

Major market players included in this report are:

DHL

FedEx

UPS

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker

Nippon Express

Ceva Logistics

Kerry Logistics

Agility

XPO Logistics

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022: DHL Supply Chain (the global and North American contract logistics leader) announced a USD 400 million investment in its Life Sciences and Healthcare (LSHC) sector to increase its pharmaceutical and medical device distribution network footprint by 27%, with 3 million additional square feet. This investment includes the establishment of six new US locations by the end of 2022.

January 2021: XPO Logistics Inc. has completed its previously announced acquisition of the majority of Kuehne + Nagel’s contract logistics operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as part of its strategy to consolidate third-party logistics (3PL) services.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Function, Supply Chain, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Function:

Domestic Transportation Management,

International Transportation Management,

Value-added Warehousing and Distribution

By Supply Chain:

Cold Chain

Non-cold Chain

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

