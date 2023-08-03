Metagenomics Market Massive Growth Expected During Forecast Period 2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Metagenomics Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Metagenomics Market is valued approximately USD 1.46 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Metagenomics is the study of the full genetic makeup of every microbiota member in a natural environment using the whole genome sequencing method. Metagenomics is a field that focuses on the direct genetic analysis of microbial genomes that have been isolated from a variety of habitats, including the human gastrointestinal tract (gut microbiome( and geothermal hot springs. The Metagenomics market is expanding because of factors such as rising declining expenses of sequencing, developments in biotechnology & bioinformatics techniques and rising interest in microbial screening for different investigations.

Technological breakthroughs, rising research and development spending, falling sequencing costs, and increased knowledge of metagenomics are all credited. In addition, investments in bioinformatics to support metagenomics and microbiome profiling as well as researchers’ increased interest in the fields of meta transcriptomics, metabolomics, and metaproteomics as well as these developments are some other drivers boosting the market’s expansion. As an example, SeqOne raised EUR 20 million in a Series A round in January 2022. Growing investments are now being made in firms that are developing the next generation of genomics and bioinformatics.

Furthermore, New metagenome study products have been created as a result of growing worries about viral diseases such virus-induced diarrhoea, influenza, hepatitis B, and HIV/AIDS as well as an increase in the number of genes being discovered. United Nations AIDS estimates that 37.7 million individuals worldwide with HIV as of 2022. Since, the onset of the epidemic, 79.3 million people have contracted HIV. The number of new HIV infections has fallen by 52%. And there were almost 1.5 million new HIV infections. Thus, rising prevelance of viral diseases is creating a lucrative growth to the market. However, the high cost of Metagenomics stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Metagenomics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Among these region, North America holds the largest share owing to factors such as rising geraiticgeriatric population, rising prevelanceprevalence of chronic disease and rising number of key market players in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to factors such as rising target population, and rising research and development activities in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Illumina, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Novogene Co., Ltd.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN

Takara Bio, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Shotgun Sequencing

16S Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Others

By Product:

Kits and Reagents

Sequencing & Data Analytics Services

Software

Application:

Environmental Application

Clinical Diagnostics Applications

Drug Discovery Applications

Biotechnology Applications

Food & Nutrition Applications

Other Application

By Workflow:

Pre-sequencing

Sequencing and Data Analysis

Product:

Human Metagenomics

Metagenomics Analog

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

