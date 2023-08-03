Saffron Market Size with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2031

Our research study on the global Saffron market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Saffron market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global saffron market size was US$ 369.9 million in 2021. The global saffron market is forecast to grow to US$ 819.1 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising awareness about the benefits of natural products is primarily driving the growth of the global saffron market. Furthermore, the presence of a large number of companies offering different forms of natural products will benefit the global saffron market during the forecast period.

The fact that saffron is rich in protein and acts as an anti-depressant, anti-oxidant, and antiseptic will contribute to the growth of the global saffron market during the study period. In addition, the beneficial medical applications of saffron in the treatment of asthma, sneezing, and cold will drive the market forward. Moreover, the global saffron market is also driven by the rising prevalence of diseases, such as cancer. Cancer is considered to be the leading cause of death, recording nearly a million premature deaths in 2020. Thus, it will boost the growth of the saffron market.

Saffron also helps in enhancing memory, which will escalate market growth. In addition to that, the use of saffron in prescription drugs and for treating tumors will drive the saffron market forward.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific market for saffron is expected to emerge as the largest market in terms of revenue. It is primarily attributed to the presence of leading manufacturers in countries like India and China. Furthermore, it is used in the making of traditional food and medicines, which will drive the Asia-Pacific saffron market forward.

The product is also used as the major ingredient in various supplements. Thus, it will fuel the growth of the global saffron market. Moreover, Europe is forecast to register a significant growth rate in the saffron market, owing to the growing packaged food industry in the region. Furthermore, the rising demand for packed food products and the presence of a large number of frozen food manufacturers will contribute to the growth of this regional saffron market.

Leading Players

• Esfedan Trading Company

• Flora Saffron

• Gohar Saffron

• Iran Saffron

• Mehr Saffron

• Rowhani Saffron Co.

• Royal Saffron Company

• Saffron Group

• Safran Global Company S.L.U.

• Tarvand Saffron Co.

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global saffron market segmentation focuses on Type, Grade, Form, Application, and Region.

By Type

• Organic

• Conventional

By Grade

• Grade I

• Grade II

• Grade III

• Grade IV

By Form

• Thread

• Powder

• Liquid

By Application

• Food

• Medical

• Cosmetics

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

