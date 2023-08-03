Value-based Healthcare Services Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth During Forecast Period 2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Value-based Healthcare Services Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Value-based Healthcare Services Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Value-based healthcare is a form of payment that rewards doctors and other healthcare providers for the quality of treatment they provide to patients. The emergence of value-based healthcare services has shifted the traditional way in which providers used to bill for care based on the value of care they provide instead of paying based on the number of visits and treatment the patients undergo. Factors such as rapid advancements in chronic health condition patient management, an increasing number of government initiatives, and rising emphasis on the development of healthcare infrastructure are driving the market demand around the world.

The growing prevalence of chronic non-communicable diseases such as chronic respiratory disease, cancer, heart disease, and diabetes is propelling the market demand as it helps in the delivery of value-based healthcare services by directing better care at low costs. The World Health Organization (WHO( estimates that in 2021, various chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, respiratory diseases, and diabetes worldwide accounted for about 17.9 million, 9.3 million, 4.1 million, and 1.5 million deaths, respectively. Thereby, the high patient poll of a wide range of chronic non-communicable diseases is augmenting the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing organizational restructuring efforts, as well as growing demand for more integrated care delivery models are creating various lucrative prospects for market growth over the forecasting years. However, the dearth of skilled professionals and unmet requirements are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Value-based Healthcare Services Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increase in healthcare reforms, rising research and development activities, and the presence of key market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as growing awareness, and improvement in healthcare infrastructure, as well as favorable initiatives taken by the governments, are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Deloitte

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

NextStep Solutions

McKesson Corporation

NextGen Healthcare

Genpact Limited

Athena Healthcare

Boston Consulting Group

Change Healthcare

Baker Tilly, US, LLC

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Signify Health announced the company’s collaboration with Remedy Partners which enables firms to pool their data, technology, and network assets by including 9,000 credentialed providers and a combined countrywide partner network of more than 300 provider systems, along with 2,000 post-acute organ transplant patients.

In March 2018, Optum declared the company’s partnership with HealthBI, with the objective of forming an industry-changing operation model for the provider to practice and improve value-based care.

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Model:

Accountable care organization (ACO)

Patient-centered medical home (PCMH)

Pay for performance (P4P)

Bundled payments

By End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

