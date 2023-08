Stem Cells Market to Witness Explosive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

Global Stem Cells Market is valued at approximately USD 11.89 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Stem cells are cells that serve as a repair system for the body and have the potential to develop into various types of cells in the body. These cells are used to cure a wide range of diseases and illnesses in the body. The rising expenditure on the development of precision medicine, the growing focus on clinical trials, and the increasing number of cell therapy production facilities are the key driving factors for market growth around the world.

The need for stem cell therapy in the treatment of several chronic diseases such as cancer, alzheimer’s, and parkinson’s disease is constantly growing which is fueling the market demand. According to Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI), more than 55 million people worldwide are estimated to be suffering from dementia as of 2020. Additionally, it is estimated that this number reach 78 million by 2030. Consequentially, stem cells are considered an effective treatment option compared with traditional therapies in the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease and other target ailments, thus, in turn, accelerating the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing investment in research activities related to stem cell production, storage, and characterization, as well as, surging demand for stem cell banking is anticipated to reinforce the growth of the stem cell market. However, the ethical concern associated with stem cell research and the unavailability of a suitable regulatory framework in certain applications of stem cells is restricting the market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Stem Cells Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the development of the biotechnology industry, high R&D activities in the field of personalized medicines, and the presence of key market players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as increasing government funding to accelerate research on stem cells and increasing incidences of target diseases including neurological disorders, cancer, and diabetes are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Advanced Cell Technology Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc.

CellGenix GmbH

PromoCell GmbH

Kite Pharma

Lonza

Cellartis AB

Angel Biotechnology

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Adult Stem Cells (ASCs)

Human Embryonic Stem Cells (HESCs)

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs)

Very Small Embryonic Like Stem Cells

By Technology:

Cell Acquisition

Cell Production

Cryopreservation

Expansion and Sub-Culture

By Therapy:

Autologous

Allogenic

By Application:

Regenerative Medicine

Drug Discovery and Development

By End-user:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Cell Banks

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World

