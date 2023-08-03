Surgical Tourniquets Market Massive Growth Expected for Market During Forecast Period 2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Surgical Tourniquets Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Surgical Tourniquets Market is valued approximately USD 444.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Surgical tourniquets are used during accidents for averting death caused as a result of blood loss. Tourniquets are broadly applicable in orthopedic surgeries, limb surgeries and even in plastic surgeries. The Surgical Tourniquets market is expanding because of factors such as rising incidence of road accidents and growing geriatric population.

Surgical tourniquets are often required whenever there is a medical surgery being performed. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to the Statista On the Indian subcontinent, traffic accidents have been a major source of concern. The nation reported about 132 thousand fatalities from traffic accidents in 2020. Moreover, 3 to 5 % of the nation’s GDP is spent on traffic accidents annually.it also accounted for about 6% of the global road traffic incidents. Almost 70% of the accidents involved young Indians. Furthermore, geriatric, and obese populations are predisposed to chronic diseases.

According to the World Bank Group, the world old population was 727 million in 2020, and it is predicted to treble over the next three decades, reaching 1.5 billion in 2050. Another important component driving space growing demand for tourniquets in military medical applications. In 2021, 3.5% of all people in the United States were covered through military health care. In addition, in 2020, the U.S. government spent more on healthcare than any other country, at 16.8 % of GDP. In the same year, U.S. military expenditure was 3.7% of GDP. This statistic shows the healthcare and military expenditure as a percentage of GDP in select countries in 2020. However, lack of skilled professionals’ stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Surgical Tourniquets Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the owing to the enormous rise in the number of road crashes and improvement observed in the emergency medical treatment. According to the Statista, Revenue in the Medical Devices segment in the United States is projected to reach USD 163.70 billion in 2023.The market’s largest segment is Cardiology Devices with a projected market volume of USD 22.47 billion in 2023.Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric and target populations, an increasing number of joint replacement surgeries, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Corporation

Delfi Medical Innovation

Hammarplast Medical

VBM Medizintechnik

Ulrich Medical

Pyng Medical (Part of Teleflex(

OHK Medical Devices

Huaxin Medical Equipment Factory

Sam Medical

Recent Developments in the Market:

In Jan 2023, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. announced a definitive agreement to acquire Embody, Inc., a privately held medical device company focused on soft tissue healing, for $155 million at closing and up to an additional $120 million subject to achieving future regulatory and commercial milestones over a three-year period. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to overall revenue growth and slightly dilutive to adjusted earnings per share in 2023.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Tourniquets Systems

Tourniquets Cuffs

Tourniquets Accessories

By Application:

Lower-Limb Surgery

Upper-Limb Surgery

By End-User:

Hospitals and Trauma Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Military

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

