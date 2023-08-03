Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market Forecast to Experience Massive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1969

Global Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market is valued approximately USD 187.67 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Surgical Instrument Tracking System is for hospitals that places them in direct control of their surgical inventory down to the instrument level. Individual instruments are tracked through the entire sterilization process, from decontamination, assembly, and storage directly to cases. The Surgical Instrument Tracking System market is expanding because of factors such as rising sports injuries, accidents, and cardiac surgeries and growing adoption of automatic identification and tracking technologies.

Surgical Tracking systems are gaining importance among healthcare providers due to the drive to reduce costs and increase efficiency. Ensuring better inventory and asset management practices. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades. According to the Statista, the number of hospitalizations in Canada due to sports injuries, sorted by type, in fiscal year 2020-2021. Almost 5,251 people were hospitalized due to cycling injuries and around 1,317 people during skiing or snowboarding. Another important component driving space increase is cardiovascular disease.

As per Statista, according to the findings of a comprehensive investigation carried out throughout India, the majority of respondents who experienced cardiac difficulties in 2020 were 60 years of age or older. In 2020, young adults only made up 3% of those with the condition, compared to teens who made up roughly 6% of those with heart issues. In addition, in 2021, research and development spending in the pharmaceutical industry totaled some USD 238 billion globally. However, the high cost of Surgical Instrument Tracking System stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the Unique Device Identification regulations by the FDA and the need to reduce healthcare expenditures drive the surgical instrument tracking systems. According to the Statista, revenue in the Digital Health market is projected to reach USD 36.59 billion in 2023 and expected to show an annual growth rate of 7.28% in between 2023 to 2027 resulting in a projected market volume of USD 48.46 billion by 2027. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as due to government initiatives to implement asset tracking solutions and growing access to healthcare facilities in the market space.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1969

Major market players included in this report are:

Censis Technologies, Inc

SpaTrack Medical Ltd

Xerafy Singapore Pte Ltd

Fingerprint Medical Ltd

Vizinex RFID

B. Braun Melsungen AG

RMS Omega Healthcare

Haldor Advanced Technologies

Microsystems, Inc

Ternio Group LLC

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2020, Vizinex RFID launched Flexible 6012 and Flexible 6027 RFID tags, which offer mounting flexibility, are durable, and are IP67-rated, making them ideal for tracking many types of assets in indoor settings. Both RFID tags offer mounting flexibility, are durable and are IP67-rated, making them ideal for tracking many types of assets in indoor settings. Asset tracking in factories, hospitals, data centers and offices is easy and cost effective with the RFID tag.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1969

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Software

Hardware

Services

By Technology

Barcodes

Radiofrequency Identification (RFID)

By End User

Hospitals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1969

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/