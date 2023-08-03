Population Health Management Market Size 2023 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Share, Upcoming Trends, Forecast 2031

Our research study on the global Population Health Management market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Population Health Management market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global population health management market size was US$ 4.9 billion in 2021. The global population health management market is forecast to grow to US$ 14.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising prevalence of diseases and growing demand for patient-centric care solutions will primarily drive the growth of the global population health management market during the study period. Furthermore, the benefits of patient-centric care solutions, such as improved care coordination and efficient patient engagement, will fuel the growth of the market.

The rising investments by government bodies to boost healthcare expenditure and offer efficient healthcare services will contribute to the growth of the global population health management market. Moreover, growing concerns over health after the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic are forecast to benefit the population health management market during the analysis period.

Additionally, rising R&D activities in the medical sector are forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America is forecast to dominate population health management in terms of revenue. It is attributable to the rising government initiatives and increasing adoption of EHRs. Furthermore, rising awareness about personalized and value-based reimbursements will stimulate the growth of this regional population health management market. In addition to that, the region is home to some prominent industry players, such as Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Light beam Health Solutions, Conifer Health Solutions, SPH Analytics, and Innovaccer, which will contribute to the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to benefit the population health management market. According to a report by the American Heart Association, cardiovascular diseases affect nearly 17.3 million deaths globally every year.

The Asia-Pacific market for population health management is forecast to emerge as a significant contributor due to the growing healthcare expenditure and rising government initiatives to offer healthcare services at low cost.

Leading Players

• ZeOmega

• McKesson Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips

• Lumeris

• Cerner Corporation

• Healthagen LLC

• Health Catalyst

• UnitedHealth Group

• Persivia

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global population health management segmentation focuses on Component, Mode of delivery, End-Use, and Region.

By Component

• Software

• Services

By Mode of Delivery

• On-Premise

• Cloud-Based

By End-Use

• Healthcare Providers

• Healthcare Payers

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Population Health Management Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Population Health Management market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Population Health Management Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Population Health Management market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

