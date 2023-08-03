Flexible Paper Packaging Market Size 2023, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Company Profiles with Strategies, Supply Forecast 2031

Our research study on the global Flexible Paper Packaging market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Flexible Paper Packaging market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global flexible paper packaging market size was US$ 63.1 billion in 2021. The global flexible paper packaging market is forecast to grow to US$ 99.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising preference for flexible packaging paper solutions over plastic packaging solutions, as well as increasing technological developments that lead to the introduction of innovative packaging, is the primary driving factor for flexible paper packaging market growth.

Furthermore, the growing number of stringent regulatory rules and regulations for plastic packaging, combined with growing awareness of environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging, is stimulating global market demand.

The increasing use of flexible paper packaging in a variety of end-use industries such as healthcare, personal care, food & beverages, and consumer goods will drive the market forward. In addition, other factors like rising disposable income, growing working population, and rising demand for packed food will contribute to the market growth for flexible paper packaging in the near future.

Regional Analysis

North America had the highest revenue share in the global flexible paper packaging market. The region’s growth is being fuelled by rising technological developments and increased investment in R&D activities. Furthermore, rising digital printing, e-commerce growth, and a greater emphasis on sustainability are expected to drive revenue growth in this regional flexible paper packaging market.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR over the forecasted years. The major factors contributing to regional growth are increased industrialization and increased public and private sector investments. Furthermore, the growth in the rate of the working population is expected to contribute to this market growth. The expansion of the food industry and the development of emerging economies such as India, China, etc., will also drive the Asia-Pacific flexible paper packaging market forward.

Leading Players

• Mondi Group

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Sonoco Products Company

• Amcor Limited

• Sappi Global

• DS Smith

• Huhtamaki OYJ

• Covers Holding SA

• Wihuri

• Sabert

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global flexible paper packaging market segmentation focuses on Packaging, Printing Technology, Embellishing Type, Application, and Region.

By Packaging Type

• Pouches

• Rollstock

• Shrink Sleeves

• Wraps

• Others

By Printing Technology

• Rotogravure

• Flexography

• Digital Printing

• Others

By Embellishing Type

• Hot Coil

• Cold Coil

• Others

By Application

• Food

• Spirits

• Beverages

• Healthcare

• Beauty & Personal Care

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Flexible Paper Packaging Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Flexible Paper Packaging market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Flexible Paper Packaging Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Flexible Paper Packaging market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

