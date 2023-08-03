Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Dressings Market 2023: Big Things are Happening in Development and Future Assessment by 2030

The Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Dressings Market Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2022, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Dressings Market industry and compares it with other markets.

Asia Pacific Advanced Wound Dressings Market to Surpass USD 1.77 Billion by 2028

Asia-Pacific advanced wound dressings market is growing at a high CAGR because of increasing incidences of chronic and acute wounds which driving the Asia-Pacific Advanced wound dressings market. Rising investments in improving healthcare infrastructure, rapidly growing geriatric population, prevalence of skin ulcers, tissue necrosis, and diabetic foot ulcers are some of the factors propelling the Asia-Pacific advanced wound dressing market. As a result, wound care has become more important following surgery, injury, or sickness.

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Dressings Market was worth USD 1,153.6 million in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%, earning revenues of around USD 1,774.5 million by the end of 2028. The Asia-Pacific advanced wound dressings market is booming because of the prevalence of diabetes, along with an increase in the number of people diagnosed with diabetes. Also rapidly growing geriatric population, the prevalence of skin ulcers, tissue necrosis, and diabetic foot ulcers are some of the factors propelling the Asia-Pacific advanced wound dressing market. The high cost of advanced wound care with an inadequate reimbursement is a huge restraining factor for the market growth.

Increasing Incidence of Diabetic Foot Ulcers in Asia to Accelerate Demand

A diabetic foot ulcer is one of the most well-known types of chronic wounds. The increased prevalence of diabetes associated with increased foot ulcers among these patients is expected to drive demand for these dressings in the Asia Pacific region. A diabetic foot ulcer is one of the major complications associated with diabetes. Various clinical studies have shown that people with diabetes are much more likely to have diabetic foot ulcers than people with non-diabetes. According to an article published by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) in 2020, an estimated 7.3 million adults in Japan have diabetes, with an estimated prevalence of adult diabetes in Japan of 7.9%. Such statistics and new product launches are expected to further escalate the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Venous Legs Ulcers Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share in 2021 -by Application

The Asia-Pacific advanced wound dressings market is segmented on application into Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds. Chronic Wounds are sub-segmented into Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers, and Other Chronic Wounds. In contrast, Acute wounds segment bifurcated into Surgical & Traumatic Wounds and Burns. The venous leg ulcers segment held the largest market share in 2021. Venous skin ulcers are long-term lower extremity wounds that take 4-6 weeks to heal and require advanced wound treatment that positively affects segmental dilation. Traditionally, dressing and surgery have been the most preferred treatments for venous leg ulcers and will increase the demand for advanced wound care.

Regional Insights

On the national side, markets are analyzed in Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and other Asia Pacific regions. China will have the largest market share in the advanced wound care market in the Asia Pacific region in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Increased discretionary income and increased knowledge of Advantage’s sophisticated wound care dressing providers are driving market growth in the region. In addition, the elderly population takes longer to recover, especially for the elderly, which is driving the growth of the region. The moderate onset of diabetes, which is the key to foot ulcers in Japan, helps to maintain the market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Dressings Market

Governments in several Asian countries have imposed widespread restrictions, such as national blockades, to limit the spread of the COVID-19 infection that negatively impacted the healthcare market in both developed and developing countries. This has led to a sharp reduction in outpatient visits for non-essential medical procedures. But the increasing use of this type of Advanced Wound dressing in-home care has minimized its impact on the Asian market. In addition, with a robust supply chain and limited assistance required for use, COVID-19 has a moderate impact on adoption and a limited negative impact on the Asia-Pacific market.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Asia-Pacific advanced wound dressings market are 3M Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bostik (An Arkema Company), Cardinal Health and Coloplast, ConvaTec Group, Goldwin Medicare Ltd., Integra Lifesciences, JK Medirise, Johnson & Johnson, Services, Inc., Kawamoto Corp., KMS GROUP, Libatape Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Medipack, Medtronic, Mimedx Group, Mlnlycke Health Care, Nitto Denko Corp., PerSys Medical, Smith & Nephew PLC, Smith & Nephew, Symbio, Inc., Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd, Yoniner Group Co., Ltd. These companies support new wound healing techniques such as Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), which promotes faster recovery and healing time. In addition, wound care companies are using merger acquisitions, in-house R & D, and new partnerships to grow their businesses, especially in promising emerging markets.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Product

Foam Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Film Dressings

Alginate Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Collagen Dressings

Other Advanced Dressings

By Application

Chronic Wounds

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Other Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

Surgical & Traumatic Wounds

Burns

By End-Use

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

By Country

Singapore

Malaysia

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Asia-Pacific advanced wound dressings market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Asia-Pacific Advanced Wound Dressings Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

