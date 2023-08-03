Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan conflict would be detrimental to whole world: Foreign minister

Joseph Wu cites Ukraine as example of what may transpire if conflict occurs

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/03 15:25
Taiwan Coast Guard's CG601 fires a Hsiung Feng II missile. (Taiwan Military photo)

Taiwan Coast Guard's CG601 fires a Hsiung Feng II missile. (Taiwan Military photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The international community must understand that any conflict involving Taiwan would have disastrous results for the whole world, according to Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

"What we need to do is to explain to the international community that if there's any conflict involving Taiwan, it's going to have disastrous results for the rest of the world,” Wu said on Wednesday (Aug. 2), per AFP. Wu referenced the war in Ukraine as an example of what could transpire in Taiwan if a conflict broke out, citing the fuel and food shortages in the country.

Wu cited Taiwan’s world-leading position in the production of semiconductors as a point of vulnerability for the global economy, should China attempt an invasion of the island. "Think about the disruption of the supply chain," Wu said.

"We hope that the Chinese government will not resort to the use of force against Taiwan, because the impact is going to be too serious for the world," he stressed.

Wu frequently gives interviews to foreign media to promote Taiwan in the world and repeated claims made in a recent interview that China is interfering with Taiwan’s democratic processes. "What China has been doing in engaging in cognitive warfare is to change the thinking of the critical minority here in Taiwan, to vote the other way so they can change the outcome of the election," he said.

Taiwan’s next presidential election is in January 2024, and presidential candidates have already proved to be a source of tension in the Taiwan-China relationship. The poll-leading Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) announced stopovers in New York and San Francisco during an Aug. 12-18 trip to Paraguay, a move China staunchly opposes.

Despite the existential threat to Taiwan’s current system of government, Wu reiterated that Taiwan does not seek any other country to fight for it. "We understand that this is our place, this is our country, this is our sovereignty and it is our democratic way of life. Therefore, defending Taiwan is our own responsibility," Wu said.

"We will not give it up for anything at all," Wu added.
Joseph Wu
Taiwan foreign policy
Taiwan foreign affiars
Cross-strait conflict
China-Taiwan relations
Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affiars
Republic of China

RELATED ARTICLES

US announces Taiwan weapons package worth up to $345 million
US announces Taiwan weapons package worth up to $345 million
2023/07/30 13:03
China's military gaining upper hand over Taiwan, says Japan
China's military gaining upper hand over Taiwan, says Japan
2023/07/28 14:13
Philippines flatly rejects Taiwan's suggestion of military cooperation
Philippines flatly rejects Taiwan's suggestion of military cooperation
2023/07/26 17:56
US House passes bill targeting China's claim of sovereignty over Taiwan
US House passes bill targeting China's claim of sovereignty over Taiwan
2023/07/26 14:53
Philippines closely monitors threat of invasion of Taiwan - defence chief
Philippines closely monitors threat of invasion of Taiwan - defence chief
2023/07/21 09:15