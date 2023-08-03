Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Leader of Taiwan Hakka community dies aged 91

Chen Yun-tung dedicated life to research and development of Hakka people

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/03 14:54
Members of the Hakka community in Malaysia join a street parade. (Wikimedia commons image)

Members of the Hakka community in Malaysia join a street parade. (Wikimedia commons image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chen Yun-tung (陳運棟), a long-serving community leader who dedicated his life to the study of Hakka culture and history, has died, aged 91.

Chen, whose name is Romanized as Ciinˇ Lun-dung to represent Hakka pronunciation, was described by his son as a man who worked hard to carry forward the Hakka spirit, per CNA. Chen had been in poor health for some years, and died during an afternoon nap.

Chen was born in Miaoli, and was a primary and high school teacher. He also served on the Hakka Affairs Council under the Cabinet. Chen published more than 40 books, including a compendium recording research about Hakka culture in 1967.

Hakka are a subgroup of the Han Chinese ethnic group whose ancestral homes are found in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Pingtung, and Kaohsiung, as well as in multiple provinces in China. The worldwide Hakka population sits at an estimated 80 million.

Leader of Taiwan Hakka community dies aged 91
Miaoli County magistrate Chung Tung-chin pays his respects to Chen Yun-tung. (CNA photo)
Hakka people
Hakka people in Taiwan
Taiwan ethnic groups
Hakka culture
Community leaders in Taiwan
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

US plans to use Ukraine budget for Taiwan arms deals
US plans to use Ukraine budget for Taiwan arms deals
2023/08/02 17:32
NCC slaps record fine on Taiwan Star Telecom over China scam
NCC slaps record fine on Taiwan Star Telecom over China scam
2023/08/02 17:02
Taiwan enlists Luxembourg satellite service provider to ensure wartime communications
Taiwan enlists Luxembourg satellite service provider to ensure wartime communications
2023/08/02 16:53
KMT presidential candidate vows to defend Taiwan with his life
KMT presidential candidate vows to defend Taiwan with his life
2023/08/02 15:06
Taiwan VP Lai to make stopovers in New York, San Francisco
Taiwan VP Lai to make stopovers in New York, San Francisco
2023/08/02 13:38