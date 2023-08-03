Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan top trade negotiator to hold talks with deputy US trade representative

Talks likely to focus on 2nd round of 21st-Century Trade Initiative

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/03 14:54
Top trade envoy John Deng. 

Top trade envoy John Deng.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s top trade negotiator John Deng (鄧振中) is scheduled to talk to Deputy United States Trade Representative (USTR) Sarah Bianchi on Friday (Aug. 4).

While no details were revealed ahead of the talks, the next round of the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade is the most likely topic, per CNA. President Joe Biden is expected to sign its First Agreement Implementation Act into law after the House of Representatives passed it on June 21 and the Senate on July 18.

While the USTR announced the closed-door talks between Bianchi and Deng beforehand, it did not reveal the location and content. The discussion will be conducted in a video conferencing format and cover an exchange of views about regular topics, according to Taiwan’s representative office in the U.S.

In May, both sides reached accords on small and medium enterprises, customs procedures, regulatory practices, and measures against corruption. The next round of talks is expected to focus on environmental protection, labor issues, and agriculture.
trade
Taiwan-U.S. trade talks
U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade
John Deng
Sarah Bianchi
USTR

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan, Somaliland ink MOU on trade cooperation
Taiwan, Somaliland ink MOU on trade cooperation
2023/08/01 13:40
Taiwan Central Bank governor fears US sanctions over trade surplus
Taiwan Central Bank governor fears US sanctions over trade surplus
2023/07/29 14:26
Taiwan, UK Enhanced Trade Partnership will help CPTPP bid
Taiwan, UK Enhanced Trade Partnership will help CPTPP bid
2023/07/28 14:27
Taiwan, UK prepare Enhanced Trade Partnership talks
Taiwan, UK prepare Enhanced Trade Partnership talks
2023/07/27 16:20
Taiwan thanks US Senate for passage of trade legislation
Taiwan thanks US Senate for passage of trade legislation
2023/07/19 14:36