Taiwan top trade negotiator to hold talks with deputy US trade representative

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s top trade negotiator John Deng (鄧振中) is scheduled to talk to Deputy United States Trade Representative (USTR) Sarah Bianchi on Friday (Aug. 4).

While no details were revealed ahead of the talks, the next round of the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade is the most likely topic, per CNA. President Joe Biden is expected to sign its First Agreement Implementation Act into law after the House of Representatives passed it on June 21 and the Senate on July 18.

While the USTR announced the closed-door talks between Bianchi and Deng beforehand, it did not reveal the location and content. The discussion will be conducted in a video conferencing format and cover an exchange of views about regular topics, according to Taiwan’s representative office in the U.S.

In May, both sides reached accords on small and medium enterprises, customs procedures, regulatory practices, and measures against corruption. The next round of talks is expected to focus on environmental protection, labor issues, and agriculture.