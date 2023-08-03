HKU introduces new policy to fully integrate GenAI in Teaching and Learning

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 3 August 2023 - The University of Hong Kong (HKU) has announced its commitment to incorporating next-generation artificial intelligence technology, GenAI, into its teaching and learning environment starting from the 2023-24 academic year.



(From left) Ms Flora Ng, Professor Pauline Chiu, Professor Ian Holliday and Professor Cecilia Chan

In June, the University Senate endorsed a comprehensive policy for using GenAI in teaching and learning. This incorporation of GenAI will establish it as the fifth literacy for HKU students, alongside the current four literacies of oral, written, visual, and digital communication, under the HKU communication-intensive course (CiC) initiative.



Over the past several months, HKU has offered free access to ChatGPT and other generative AI tools for teaching staff. Beginning this new semester in September, a wide range of GenAI tools such as Microsoft OpenAI and Dall-E will be provided for free to all teachers and students for teaching and learning purposes. Trainings and online courses and other resources will be provided to ensure the effective use of these tools.



"HKU embraces GenAI and recognizes AI literacy as essential to teaching and learning. Our goal is to enable our teachers and students to become not only AI literate but also leaders in exploiting the vast potential of GenAI for the benefit of mankind," said Professor Holliday, who earlier led the task force to formulate the policy paper. He will chair a new GenAI User Advisory Committee to oversee the integration of GenAI in teaching and learning, and determine which GenAI tools should be incorporated and how they can best support student learning.



Under the new policy, teachers are encouraged to optimise student learning with GenAI including devising creative, engaging and innovative T&L activities; fostering analytical thinking; developing critical research skills; creating content tailored to individual needs and interests, etc.



To maintain the highest standards of GenAI integration, periodic evaluations involving multiple stakeholders, such as teachers, students, and IT administrators, will be conducted. These evaluations will inform future strategies and tactics to address any emerging challenges.



Teachers are encouraged to embrace GenAI in assessment, and to devise mechanisms for evaluate student attainment authentically and fairly. The aim is to ensure the responsible and effective use of GenAI tools, and to uphold the highest standard of academic integrity.



To address the challenges posed by GenAI on student work assessments, teachers are to clearly communicate expectations and provide guidance on proper declaration and citation of GenAI tools used in coursework tasks and assignments. Alternative assessment methods will be encouraged, prompting students to use GenAI tools in their submitted work. Examples include device-free examinations, oral examinations, live classwork such as demonstrations and presentations, and student peer assessments.



Additional resources for students and staff in need of AI support, including the AI Clinic, AI in Education website, and a five-week self-paced online module, will serve as valuable sources of information and guidance on responsible AI use.



In addition, HKU has received an HK$15.7 million in funding under UGC's inaugural Fund for Innovative Technology-in-Education (FITE). The funding will be used to enhance GenAI technology use in various disciplines.



The University also plans to form alliances with elite universities worldwide to jointly explore the potential of GenAI and tackle challenges.



"By boosting critical engagement with GenAI, we aim to elevate teaching and learning at the University to new heights of academic excellence." Professor Holliday said.



