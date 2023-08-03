Cold Chain Monitoring Market Size 2023 Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2031

Our research study on the global Cold Chain Monitoring market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Cold Chain Monitoring market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global cold chain monitoring market size was US$ 4.1 billion in 2021. The global cold chain monitoring market is forecast to grow to US$ 14.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Cold chain monitoring employs internet of things (IoT) technology to monitor and control temperature-sensitive products transported in a cold chain. It is a supply chain that includes perishable and temperature-sensitive products such as beverages, food, pharmaceuticals, and biologics.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Increased demand for cold chain monitoring products in the pharmaceutical and healthcare supply chain, and increased private and public sector investment in refrigerated warehouse development will contribute to the growth of the market.

Temperature-sensitive medications require advanced care. These medications include vaccines, drugs, etc., which are widely used in the treatment of various diseases. Thus, the growing population and rising prevalence of diseases will escalate to the growth of the cold chain monitoring market during the study period.

Smart sensing labels, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), etc., are emerging as new trends in the cold chain monitoring industry. Recognizing the scope of technology, industry players are also teaming up to cater to the demands of the public. For instance, Cold Chain Technologies and Cloudleaf have inked a partnership agreement in 2021 to develop Cold Chain Technologies Smart Solutions. Thus, more such initiatives will drive the market forward during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest global cold chain monitoring market revenue share. The growing demand for frozen and chilled food products in North American countries is expected to drive the region’s demand for cold chain monitoring solutions.

Due to rising demand in the cold chain monitoring market, Asia-Pacific is expected to contribute to long-term growth. The China market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to its growing population and rising disposable income. Furthermore, the region is also home to one of the largest pharmaceutical industries, which will benefit the cold chain monitoring market in this region during the study period.

Leading Players

• Daikin Industries

• Orbcomm, Berlinger & Co.

• Sensitech

• Monni

• Controlant

• Savi Technology

• Elpro-Buchs

• Zest Labs

• Securerf Corporation

• Infratab

• Lineage Logistics Holdings

• Klinge Corporation

• Temperature Monitor Solutions Africa

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global cold chain monitoring market segmentation focuses on Components, Logistics, Applications, and regions.

By Component

• Hardware

o RFID Devices

o Telematics and Telemetry Devices

o Sensors And Data Loggers

o Networking Devices

• Software

o On-premises

o Cloud-based

By Logistics

• Storage

o Warehouse

o Cold Container

• Transportation

o Airways

o Waterways

o Railways

o Roadways

By Application

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Fruit Pulp & Concentrates

• Dairy Products

• Fish, Meat & Seafood

• Processed Food

• Pharmaceuticals

• Bakery & Confectionaries

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Cold Chain Monitoring Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Cold Chain Monitoring market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Cold Chain Monitoring Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Cold Chain Monitoring market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

