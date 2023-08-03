Caps & Closures Market Research Report 2023 Size, Share, Business Strategies Growth Forecast and Industry Statistics Until 2031

Our research study on the global Caps & Closures market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Caps & Closures market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global caps & closures market size was US$ 61.25 billion in 2021. The global caps & closures market is forecast to grow to US$ 97.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for various types of packed food products and beverages, including non-alcoholic and alcoholic, will drive the caps & closures market forward.

Rising demand for water bottles will also propel the growth of the market. In addition to that, the rising demand for more efficient beverages and innovations will escalate the growth of the market.

Bottled water producers are more likely to market their products as superior and high-quality, increasing demand for caps and closures. The increase in population income is accelerating the growth of the market. According to the International Bottled Water Association, the growing population of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) is influencing the demand for premium bottled water. Furthermore, technological advancements in packaging solutions boost demand for caps and closures.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America is forecast to emerge as the largest revenue holder in the global caps and closure market. Rapid technological advancements in packaging solutions, combined with changing population lifestyles, are significant factors that may accelerate market demand across the region. Furthermore, the expansion of the food industry and rising demand for packaged food are creating numerous lucrative opportunities for market demand. Because of a large working population, the millennial population is more inclined to pack food, which may accelerate market demand across the region.

In addition to that, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to rising disposable income and increased consumption of processed and packaged food and beverages.

Leading Players

• AptarGroup Incorporated

• RPC Group PLC

• Amcor Limited Plc

• Rexam PLC

• Crown Holdings Incorporation

• Berry Plastics Corporation

• Silgan Holdings Inc.

• Guala Closures Group

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global caps & closures market segmentation focuses on Raw Material, Type, End-Use, and Region.

By Raw Material

• Plastic

• Metals

• Others

By Type

• Plastics Caps & Closures

o Screw Caps

o Dispensing Caps

o Others

• Metal Caps & Closures

o Screw & Lung Caps

o Crown Caps

o Others

• Other Caps & Closures

By End-Use

• Food

• Beverages

• Healthcare

• Cosmetics & Toiletries

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

