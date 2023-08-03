Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Outlook 2023 Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2031

Our research study on the global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market size was US$ 7.15 billion in 2021. The global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market is forecast to grow to US$ 11.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The automotive industry’s escalating growth, combined with rising demand for the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) in the e-commerce sector, is propelling market demand globally.

The rapidly increasing rate of investment in this sector and rising adoption of automation solutions in various industrial activities will drive the market forward during the study period.

The availability of favourable government policies for SMEs and initiatives for infrastructure development, will boost the growth prospects for the market over the forecast period.

The benefits of the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS), such as eliminating travel time and increasing efficiency by 25%, will surge the growth of the market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Europe had the highest revenue share of the global market. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the presence of a large consumer base, as well as an increasing number of leading market players. High labour costs are driving the adoption of automated solutions to reduce total operational costs.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of big data technologies in organizations for improving consumer target marketing and risk management is driving up demand for Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS). Furthermore, the implementation of these solutions helps producers maintain a competitive advantage by facilitating efficient management of overall warehousing operations. As a result, these factors are boosting market growth throughout Europe.

Leading Players

• KUKA

• SSI Schaefer

• Kardex

• Daifuku

• TGW Logistics

• Murata Machinery

• KION

• Mecalux

• System Logistics

• Honeywell International

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market segmentation focuses on Type, Industry, and Region.

By Type

• Unit Load

• Mid Load

• VLM

• Carousel

• Mini Load

By Industry

• Automotive

• Metals & Heavy Machinery

• Food & Beverages

• Chemicals

• Healthcare

• Semiconductor & Electronics

• Retail

• Aviation

• E-commerce

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

