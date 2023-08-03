Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Investment Opportunities Abound as Market Prepares for Massive Growth

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Glaucoma Therapeutics Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Glaucoma therapeutics refers to the various alternative treatments for Primary Angle-Closure (PAC) and Primary Open-Angle (POA) glaucoma. The condition is caused by structural changes in the optic nerves, which frequently lead to blindness and vision loss. Topical eye drops that primarily include beta-blockers, prostaglandin analogues, cholinergic, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, and alpha-adrenergic agonists can be used to start the treatment for glaucoma. These eye drops decrease the amount of fluid generated in the eyes, reducing intraocular pressure (IOP). The usage of devices such as implantable extended-release devices, drug-eluting punctal plugs, polymer-based contact lenses, microneedle-injection devices, and microdosing technologies can then be followed by traditional or laser surgical procedures or a combination of both. One of the main factors fueling the market’s growth is the rising incidence of glaucoma worldwide. Patients with diabetes and other eye conditions, such as Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), cataract, and dry eye, are significantly more probable to develop glaucoma. Also, another factor driving the market growth is increasing technological advancements in the field of ophthalmology and rising product innovation and development is anticipated to create demand for the market.

The key factors projected to fuel the growth of the global glaucoma therapeutics market are the rising occurrences of blindness and the rising numbers of glaucoma patients. The International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness reports that in 2020, 80 million individuals have glaucoma, an increase of nearly 20 million from its 2010 data findings. Additionally, the rising geriatric population is anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity for the market during the forecast period. However, the drug recalls by major players stifled market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the well-developed medical infrastructure and rising prevalence of glaucoma in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising prevalence of diabetes, rising ocular disorders, and the growing number of blind and visually impaired people would create lucrative growth prospects for the Glaucoma Therapeutics market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Allergan Plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Akorn Operating Company LLC

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Oculis S.A.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Alcon

Pfizer Inc.

Nanodropper, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug Class:

Beta Blockers

Prostaglandins Analogs

Alpha Adrenergic Agonists

Carbonic Anhydrase Inhibitors

Combination Drugs

By Disease Indication:

Open Angle Glaucoma

Angle Closure Glaucoma

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

