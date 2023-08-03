Autotransfusion Devices Market Outlook Extremely Bullish For 2023-2030 Period, Reports Indicate

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Autotransfusion Devices Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Autotransfusion Devices Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Autotransfusion devices are commonly used to collect and reinfuse the patient’s blood. The use of autologous blood transfusions to prevent infections brought on by allogeneic blood transfusions is made possible by these systems, that play a key role in cell salvage techniques. These devices are used in invasive procedures for the heart, the joints, the nervous system, obstetrics, and gynecologist. Systems can be divided into intraoperative systems, post-operative systems, and dual-mode systems. The key factor driving the market growth is rising number of surgical procedures, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and scarcity of donated blood/allogenic blood. Thus, create the lucrative demand for the market during forecast period.

Blood transfusions and Intraoperative & postoperative cell salvage are essential parts of blood conservation during any surgical treatment. A growing number of high-bleeding surgeries and the emphasis on avoiding problems from allogeneic transfusions are also anticipated to fuel the growth of the global market over the forecast period. According to, The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) estimate that every year in the United States, approximately 700,000 knee replacement procedures and about 450,000 hip replacement procedures are performed. The University of Alabama revealed in a 2021 article that 320,000 coronary artery bypass grafting surgeries were carried out in the United States year 2020. Additionally, rising technological advancement in the autotransfusion system would create the lucrative opportunity for the market during forecast period. However, the lack of skilled technicians for handling the autotransfusion system stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Autotransfusion Devices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the better health care infrastructure and facilities, increasing number of patient suffering from orthopedic diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and increase in geriatric population. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising number of surgical procedures and growing investment on the developing healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Autotransfusion Devices market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

LivaNova PLC (U.K.)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Haematonics Corporation (U.S.)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)

BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company( (U.S.)

Beijing Jingjing Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

ProCell Surgical Inc. (U.S.)

Teleflex Incorporated (US)

Atrium Medical Corporation (US)

SARSTEDT Corporation (Germany)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Autotransfusion Systems

Consumables & Accessories

By Application:

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Neurological Surgeries

Obstetrics & Gynecological Surgeries

By End-User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

