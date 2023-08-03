India Bottled Water Market is Taking Hike in Revenue Along With Top Key Players Profile and Forecast 2023 To 2031

The India Bottled Water Market Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2022, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader India Bottled Water Market industry and compares it with other markets.

India Bottled Water Market on a Steady Growth Path: Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2027

The bottled water market in India is growing at a fast CAGR due to the increasing pollution levels and decreasing accessibility to safe drinking water. Additionally, the flourishing tourism sector of the country is also driving the markets growth

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the India bottled water market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2021-2027. The factors leading to this growth can be ascribed to the decreasing accessibility to safe and clean drinking water and increasing water pollution levels in the country. According to a report by UNICEF, more than half of the Indian population do not have access to clean drinking water. The report further states that around 40% of the Indian population will completely lose their access to drinking water by 2030. This is anticipated to present significant growth opportunities to the India bottled water market in the forecast period. Furthermore, the flourishing tourism sector in India is estimated to drive market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, counterfeit products of famous brands as well as strict government regulations on plastic bottles may contribute to the slow growth of the India bottled water market.

Increasing Water Pollution Levels Propelling the Demand for Bottled Water in India

The level of water pollution in India is very high, with around 80% of the water severely polluted. A large quantity of untreated sewage is released into water bodies, which is considered the primary cause of water pollution. Among 122 countries, India ranks 120th in terms of water quality. Water pollution in India is also caused by rapid industrialization and the discharge of industrial water into water bodies. The increasing water pollution levels are limiting people’s access to clean and safe drinking water, which is anticipated to boost the demand for bottled water during the forecast period.

Flourishing Tourism in the Country is Boosting the India Bottled Water Market

Tourism is one of the most flourishing sectors in India and acts as a crucial component in boosting the countrys economy. According to an estimate, over 10.93 million foreign tourists arrived in India in 2019. With the expanding tourism sector in India, the demand for bottled water is expected to surge as bottled water is the most reliable source for water consumption for tourists. Additionally, the growth in the hospitality sector is fueling the demand for bottled water in airports, railways, hotels and restaurants.

India Bottled Water Market – By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channels, the India bottled water market is categorized into on-trade and off-trade segments. The off-trade segment is further classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, retail stores, specialty stores, online channels, home, and office delivery, and others. Among these, the retail store segment accounts for the largest market share because of the high number of retail stores in every locality in India and the easy availability of bottled water of various brands through these channels. On the other hand, the on-trade segment also covers a substantial share of the market. Many bottled water brands, such as Bisleri or Clear Pani, have formed partnerships with offices, restaurants, etc., as their official suppliers for packaged drinking water, which further propels this segment’s growth.

India Bottled Water Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the India bottled water market is segmented into North India, South India, East India, and West India. Among these regions, the southern part of India accounts for the largest market share. The severe water crisis in this part of the country is estimated to drive the demand for packaged drinking water during the forecast period. Additionally, the Western region also covers a substantial share of the market. The west is also faced with a similar situation as the south. The lack of access to safe and clean drinking water is expected to drive the bottled water market in South India.

Impact of COVID-19 on India Bottled Water Market

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in India significantly halted the growth of the bottled water market. Nevertheless, the pandemic situation is expected to positively impact the market post-COVID-19 as consumers have now started purchasing bottled water directly from companies. According to reports, the COVID-19 situation disrupted access to water resources for a high percentage of the population. The lack of access to clean and safe water in India prompted its population to demand packaged drinking water, which will fuel the market growth in the forecast period.

Additionally, most bottled water companies are partnering with the OwO micro delivery app for delivering water to residential areas in India. The app is said to handle over 500 orders per day in Gurugram (Haryana), including those for Bailley, Bisleri, Aquafina, Kinley of Coca-Cola, and Divya Jal of Patanjali. The company plans to expand to other areas in Delhi-NCR soon.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2017-2027

Market Size & Forecast by Volume, 2017-2027

Market Size and Forecast, By Segment

By Product Type

Spring Water

Purified Water

Mineral Water

Distilled Water

Sparkling Water

Others

By Category

Water Exchange

Refill

New

By Distribution Channel

On-Trade

Off-Trade

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Retail Stores

Specialty Store

Online Channel

Home and Office Delivery

Others

By Region

North

South

East

West

India Bottled Water Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the India bottled water market are Parle, Coca-Cola India, PepsiCo, Tata Waters, Kingfisher Water, Narang Group, Energy Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Manikchand Groups, Rail Neer (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), A.V Organics LLP, Patanjali, and other prominent players.

The market is highly concentrated among leading players such as Parle and Coca Cola. Bisleri by Parle dominates the market and is considered synonymous with mineral water in India. The market participants are spending significant amounts on advertisement and marketing to create brand awareness of their products and boost their sales. They launch and provide a wide range of bottled water of various sizes to cater to consumers needs in India. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies, such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., are also prominent in this market.

