Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Experts Predict Strong Upward Trend in Market Performance

The most recent research study on the global “Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

The “enzyme replacement therapy” refers to a medical procedure that uses human, animal, or recombinantly engineered enzymes to treat congenital enzyme deficiencies. The ERT core principle is the replacement of artificial enzyme in those with an enzyme deficiency. For ERT, the oral and intravenous methods of administration are widely utilized. The key factor driving the market growth is rising prevalence of rare diseases, availability of a wide range of enzyme replacement therapy and rising government initiatives for rare diseases. Thus, create the lucrative demand for the market during forecast period.

The presence of a large patient population suffering from rare lysosomal storage diseases creates high demand for effective treatments such as enzyme replacement therapy. The prevalence of several lysosomal storage disorders such Gaucher, Fabry, Pompe, and MPS is gradually rising on a global level. For instance, according to data released by Cleveland Clinic, in 2020, 6,000 persons in the United States have Gaucher disease, with 95% of them having type 1 Gaucher. A gradual increase in the diagnosis rate of rare diseases is also a result of growing government efforts and non-profit organizations in various nations to raise public awareness. As a result, these key aspects, as well as advantageous reimbursement policies and government support for medical care in developed nations, are increasing the rate of this therapy’s adoption and, as a result, propelling the market’s expansion over the projection period. Also, rising public awareness about enzyme replacement therapies would create the lucrative opportunities for the market during forecast period. However, the high cost of Enzyme Replacement Therapy stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the presence of key market players and well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising number of patients suffering from rare disorders and growing initiatives by other private organizations and the government for the awareness about this therapy would create lucrative growth prospects for the Enzyme Replacement Therapy market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Abbvie Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc

Biomarin Pharmaceutical In

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A.

Digestive Care, Inc.

Leadiant Biosciences, Inc.

Nestle Health Science

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Agalsidase Beta

Imiglucerase

Velaglucerase Alfa

Idursulfase

Galsulfase

Laronidase

Others

By Disease:

Gaucher Disease

Fabry Disease

Pompe Disease

Mucopolysaccharidosis

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI)

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Infusion Centers & Home Healthcare Setting

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

