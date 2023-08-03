Pruritus Therapeutics Market New Technologies to Drive Market Growth in the 2023-2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global "Pruritus Therapeutics Market" [2023-2030]

Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market is valued at approximately USD 7.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Pruritus is a medical term for itchy skin. Most of the itchy skin conditions are associated with Dry skin, allergies, and underlying Skin disease. Moreover, certain types of pruritus are associated with various diseases including cancer, diabetes, HIV, liver & gallbladder diseases among others. This condition can be treated using oral treatments. The increasing prevalence of skin diseases worldwide and growing emergence of e-pharmacy as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing incidences of skin disorders such as Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic Contact Dermatitis, Urticaria are contributing to the growth of the Global Pruritus Market. For instance, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) – as of 2019, in Europe about 20% of the general population is affected by contact allergies. Moreover, as per World Allergy Organization – as of 2020, globally contact dermatitis accounts for approximately 85 – 95% of all occupational skin diseases in industrialized countries and contributes to an estimated 5.7 million physician visits per year. Also, growing healthcare infrastructure in developing regions and rising number of geriatric individuals would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness towards underlying disease stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Pruritus Therapeutics Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to growing prevalence of skin disorders as well as presence of leading pharmaceutical companies in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising geriatric population and rising expansion of pharmaceutical sector in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cara therapeutics, Inc.

Cipla Ltd.

Eilly Lilly and company

Evelo Biosciences

Galderma S.A.

LEO Pharma

MC2 therapeuitics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug Type

Corticosteroids

Antihistamines

Local Anesthetics

Immunosuppressant

Others

By Disease Type

Atopic Dermatitis

Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Urticaria

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online providers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

