Orthodontic Headgear Market To Experience Unprecedented Expansion From 2023 To 2030

The most recent research study on the global “Orthodontic Headgear Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Orthodontic Headgear Market is valued at approximately USD 1.24 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Orthodontic Headgears are orthodontic appliances that are used to correct bite & jaw alignment. Orthodontic headgear is worn over the head to treat misalignment between the maxilla (upper jaw) and mandible (lower jaw). It has applications in different orthodontic conditions such as Overjet, Overbite, Underbite, and crossbite. Orthodontic headgear continuously forces to move the teeth properly and guides the growth of the face and jaws. The increasing prevalence of malocclusion and growing adoption of non-invasive treatment procedures as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The rising incidences of malocclusion due to birth defects and childhood habits such as thumb sucking, tongue thrusting, use of pacifier in small children, and prolonged use of a bottle is contributing to the growth of the Global Orthodontic Headgear Market. For instance, as per the European Journal of Paediatric Dentistry – as of 2020, the global prevalence of malocclusion was estimated at 56% in both genders. Moreover, the highest prevalence was estimated in Africa (81%) and Europe (72%), followed by America (53%) and Asia (48%). Also, rising healthcare spending worldwide and growing awareness towards advanced orthodontic products would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high costs associated with advanced orthodontic procedures and unfavorable reimbursement policies impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Orthodontic Headgear Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of global market share owing to the increasing demand for jaw alignment procedures as well as availability of robust healthcare infrastructure in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of dental tourism and prevalence of malocclusion in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

3M Inc

Adenta GmbH

American Orthodontics

DB Orthodontics

DENTAURUM Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

G and H Orthodontics

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

Henry Schein, Inc.

Ortho Kinetics Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2021 , Charlotte, USA based dental products company Dentsply Sirona Inc. completed the acquisition of Santa Monica-based direct-to-consumer orthodontics company Byte for a transaction value of USD 1.04 billion.

, Charlotte, USA based dental products company Dentsply Sirona Inc. completed the acquisition of Santa Monica-based direct-to-consumer orthodontics company Byte for a transaction value of USD 1.04 billion. In June 2021, Dentsply Sirona announced the acquisition of all assets of Propel Orthodontics, including the VPro device and the Fastrack Mobile App. Propel Orthodontics is a leader in orthodontic devices. This acquisition would enable Dentsply to strengthen its orthodontic appliances offering.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Cervical Pull

High Pull

Reverse Pull and Facemask

By Application

Overbite

Overjet

Other alignment disorder

By End-User

Hospital

Dental Clinic

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

