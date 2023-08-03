Capsule Hotel Market Size 2023 Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2031

Our research study on the global Capsule Hotel market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Capsule Hotel market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global capsule hotel market size was US$ 75.5 million in 2021. The global capsule hotel market is forecast to grow to US$ 281.1 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Hotel capsule refers to the facility provided by hotels in which users get accommodation in form of small clear capsule rooms. These rooms are the size of a single bed.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing travel and tourism industry is primarily driving the growth of the capsule hotel market. In addition, a capsule hotel is considered cost-friendly as it charges less than luxury hotel rooms. Thus, this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the global capsule hotel market.

Growing disposable income and rising interest in tours is expected to drive the market forward. In addition, beneficial offerings provided by hotels to attract visitors are projected to benefit the market during the forecast period.

The market will also witness favourable growth opportunities due to the contribution of online attractive ads and applications offering tours at discounted prices.

Regional Analysis

Europe is expected to emerge as the largest market for capsules, majorly due to the growing disposable income of the population. Moreover, the promising potential of leisure inbound and outbound travel is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, the region is home to some prominent tourist places, which will contribute to the growth of the capsule hotel market during the study period.

Expansion of logistics & infrastructure will escalate the growth of the European capsule hotel market. Moreover, advertising of tourism by governments and the availability of capsule hotels at airports is expected to be the prominent factors driving the industry forward. Robust technological advancements and the implementation of advanced technologies for the convenience of travellers will also prompt market growth during the study period.

Leading Players

• Book & Bed Tokyo

• Darakhyu Capsule Hotel

• 9h Ninehours

• First Cabin HD Co., Ltd.

• The Capsule Hotel

• Urbanpod Hotel

• The CUBE Hotel Group

• Riccarton Capsule Hotel

• Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya

• The Bed KLCC

• Pangea Pod Hotel

• Hippo Pod

• The Bedstee Hotel

• The Global Hotel Tokyo

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global capsule hotel market segmentation focuses on Traveller, Booking Mode, Age Group, and Region.

By Traveller Type Outlook

• Solo

• Group

By Booking Mode Outlook

• Online Booking

• Offline Booking

By Age Group Outlook

• Generation X

• Generation Y

• Generation Z

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

