Cannabis Testing Market Trends 2023 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2031

Our research study on the global Cannabis Testing market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Cannabis Testing market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global cannabis testing market was US$ 1,221.4 million in 2021. The global cannabis testing market is forecast to grow to US$ 3,001.9 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Cannabis testing is the process of analysing the samples through cannabis. These samples are used to detect the THC, CBD, terpene levels, and other contaminants in solvents, mold, etc.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for cannabis legalization is the primary factor driving the growth of the cannabis testing market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising pharmaceutical segment and increasing adoption of cannabis for making novel drugs will also drive the cannabis testing market forward.

Growing investments in the pharmaceuticals segment are expected to benefit the cannabis testing market. On the contrary, high start-up costs may limit the industry growth during the forecast period.

The growing range of technological advancements is expected to escalate the market growth during the study period. For instance, Perkin Elmer unveiled its ONE Pesticide420 CRM reagent and Consumable Kit specifically designed for cannabis & hemp testing.

Regional Analysis

Globally, the Asia-Pacific cannabis testing market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is owing to the recent legalization of cannabis for medical and therapeutic use, which will surge the use of cannabis testing in the coming years. Furthermore, the region is home to one of the prominent medical sectors, which will be opportunistic for the cannabis testing market during the forecast period. In addition to that, the growing adoption of the LIMS technique to improve the transparency of lab work status will contribute to the growth of the cannabis testing market. The high population of the region and rising prevalence of diseases will escalate the cannabis testing market growth in the coming years. In addition, the LIMS technique declines costs and enhances efficiency by offering flexibility to accommodate new requirements. Thus, all of these aforementioned factors will drive the Asia-Pacific cannabis testing market forward.

Leading Players

• Restek Corporation

• SC Laboratories

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Steep Hill

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Merck KGAA

• PerkinElmer

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global cannabis testing market segmentation focuses on Product, Test Type, End-Users, and Region.

By Product Outlook

• Instruments

• Consumables

• Software

By Test Type Outlook

• Heavy metal testing

• Microbial analysis

• Potency testing

• Residual screening

• Others

By End-Users Outlook

• Cannabis Cultivators/Growers

• Cannabis Drug Manufacturers

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

