Cholera Vaccines Market Analysts Predict Sustained Growth for Key Sectors Through 2030

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Cholera Vaccines Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1958

Global Cholera Vaccines Market is valued at approximately USD 86.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Vibrio cholera, which causes cholera, is spread by the intake of contaminated food or water. The infected people experience acute watery diarrhea, which eventually results in dehydration. If this condition is left untreated, the water loss might result in death. In order to avoid cholera epidemics, oral immunization has been found to be the most effective prophylactic measure. The market growth is driven by key players such as high incidence of cholera and rise in the number of initiatives to control cholera

The market for cholera vaccines is expanding as a result of several causes, including rising public and private sector activities, rising cholera prevalence, and increased global awareness of the disease. According to the World Health Organization, there were between 1.3 to 1.4 million cases of cholera reported in 2020 throughout all nations, including 17 in Africa, 12 in Asia, 4 in Europe, and 4 in the Americas. Eighty percent of all cases were in Haiti, the Demographic Republic of the Congo, Vietnam, Yemen, Peru, Somalia, and Tanzania. However, adverse effects of vaccines stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Cholera Vaccines Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is recorded to be the largest region owing to high incidence rate, growing awareness, and availability of efficient preventive solutions. However, North America is expected to be the fastest growing region due to number of people traveling to countries with sudden outbreaks of cholera is increasing and demand for immunization is growing.

Major market players included in this report are:

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited

Valneva SE

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1958

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, more than 1.9 million children in Malawi are the target of a cholera immunisation campaign started by the World Health Organization Africa.

In June 2022, an oral cholera immunisation programme was started by the Ministry of Health and Partners in the Juba Country of Central Equatoria State. The campaign is a component of a plan of action to stop cholera outbreaks in the identified hotspot region.

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Vaccine type, Product, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1958

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Vaxchora

Dukoral

Shanchol

Other Products

By Vaccine Type:

Whole cell V. cholerae O1 with Recombinant B-subunit

Killed Oral O1 and O139

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1958

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/