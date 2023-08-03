Anal Irrigation System Market Investment Opportunities Abound in Rapidly Growing

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Anal Irrigation System Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Anal Irrigation System Market is valued at approximately USD 255.38 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Anal irrigation is the practice of cleansing the intestines by injecting warm water into the rectum through the anus and allowing the water to expand, which causes the colon to be evacuated. Rectal irrigation and transanal irrigation are other names for it. As a result, anal irrigation devices are beneficial for people with a range of bowel issues, making bowel movements safer and simpler. These systems typically include a control unit with a pump, a water bag, and an extremely adaptable and portable rectal catheter. The market growth is driven by key players such as increasing Incidences of Colorectal Cancer and Inflammatory Bowel Disease and minimally Invasive Nature of Therapy

Inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer are becoming more common, and treatments are becoming less invasive. Due to difficulty with faecal discharge, patients with these disorders require artificial anal irrigation. Anal irrigation systems aid in the treatment of bowel syndrome and the prevention of chronic constipation and bowel problems. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimates that with about 2 million new cases, colorectal cancer was the third most often diagnosed cancer type worldwide in 2020. It was the third most prevalent cancer in males, whereas breast cancer was the second most prevalent disease in women. With over 1 million fatalities, colorectal cancer was also the second most prevalent cancer killer globally. Additionally, according to the Indian Journal of Medical Research in April 2021, the diagnosis of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is primarily based on conventional symptoms, endoscopy, and radiological and histological findings 1 2. Unclassified IBD, which is used when it is difficult to distinguish between the two in 10 to 15 percent of patients and indeterminate colitis when a diagnosis cannot be made even from a resected colon material. However, lack of awareness among emerging nations stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Anal Irrigation System Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is registered largest revenue share owing to robust healthcare infrastructure, the presence of key players in the region, technological advancements in the sector, and easy availability of anal irrigation systems. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to rise in geriatric population, improved healthcare facilities, increased patients awareness, and strengthened consumer spending.

Major market players included in this report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Consure Medical Pvt. Ltd.

MBH-International A/S

ConvaTec Group PLC

Wellspect HealthCare AB

ABC Medical, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ProSys International Ltd

Renew Medical Pty Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Mini Devices

Cone Devices

Bed Systems

Balloon Catheter Devices

By Patient:

Children

Adults

By End-user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

