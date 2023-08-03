Electricity Meters Market 2023 Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research 2031

Our research study on the global Electricity Meters market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Electricity Meters market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global electricity meters market size was US$ 9.1 billion in 2021. The global electricity meters market is forecast to grow to US$ 16.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly rising economy and rising energy consumption will primarily drive the global electricity meters market forward. In addition, growing industrialization will also surge the demand for electricity meters in the coming years.

Growing technological advancements, such as the rollout of smart electricity meters, will contribute to the growth of the global electricity meters market during the forecast period. In addition, growing contracts between public and private players for the installation of electricity meters will escalate the growth of the global electricity meters market during the forecast period. For instance, Energy Efficiency Services inked a memorandum of understanding with 2 Bihar utility companies in 2021 with the aim to install nearly 2.3 million smart pre-paid electricity meters. Thus, such collaborations are expected to accelerate the growth of the global electricity meters market during the forecast period.

The growing population will also benefit the electricity meters market in the coming years. Furthermore, infrastructure development in various countries will benefit the electricity meters market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, the Asia-Pacific electricity meters market is forecast to emerge as the largest market. It is owing to the rapidly rising population of the region. Furthermore, the growing deployment of smart electricity meters, majorly in China, is expected to be opportunistic for the electricity meters market in the coming years. The government’s initiatives to boost industrialization in their respective countries will also offer lucrative growth opportunities for the electricity meters market. In addition to that, growing urbanization will benefit the electricity meters market in the coming years.

Moreover, the North American market for electricity meters will also register a significant growth rate. It is owing to the rising proliferation of advanced technology in the region. Furthermore, the presence of highly populated countries like Canada will also benefit the electricity meters market in the coming years. Furthermore, growing urbanization will drive the demand for electricity meters in the region during the study period.

Leading Players

• ABB

• Aclara Technologies

• Delixi Group Co. Ltd.

• Elster Group GmbH

• General Electric Inc.

• Holley Technology LTD.

• Honeywell

• Iskraemeco

• Itron Inc.

• Jiangsu Linyang

• Landis+Gyr

• Schneider

• Schneider Electric, Inc.

• Siemens

• Wasion

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global electricity meters market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

• Single Phase

• Three Phase

• Analog

• Smart

By Application

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Others

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Electricity Meters Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Electricity Meters market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Electricity Meters Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Electricity Meters market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

