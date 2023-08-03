Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market Upcoming Developments to Impressive Gains in The Next Decade

“The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.”

The most recent research study on the global “Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment refers to the common diseases occur to cattle globally. It includes infectious bovine rhinotracheitis (IBR), bovine respiratory syncytial virus (BRSV), bovine viral diarrhea (BVD), and parainfluenza type-3 virus (PI-3). The Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment market is expanding because of factors such as the growing consumption of beef and rising incidences of bovine respiratory diseases

According to the article published in September 2022, titled “World Beef Consumption: Ranking of Countries (USDA),” global beef consumption stood at 147.34 billion pounds in 2020. The United States consumed the most beef in 2020, followed by China, the European Union, Brazil, and India.

Whereas, rising cases of Diphtheria and growing R&D activities by market players create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the lack of skilled veterinarians hampers the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing production and consumption of bovine meat and rising cases of BRD, and increasing awareness of bovine respiratory treatment Whereas North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing technological advances in products to monitor BRD and growing penetration of market players etc. in the forecast period

Major market players included in this report are:

Bimeda

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Ceva

Elanco

Krka UK Ltd

Merial

Merck & Co. Inc.

Vetoquinol

Virbac

Zoetis Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Treatment:

Vaccines,

Antibiotics,

NSAIDs,

Immunomodulators,

Other Treatment Types

By Disease:

Lower Respiratory Tract Infections,

Upper Respiratory Tract Infections,

Diphtheria

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

