Explosion at missile facility in southern Taiwan injures 4

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A chemical explosion at a National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST, 中科院) missile facility in Pingtung County injured four people on Thursday (Aug. 3).

The fire occurred around 10 a.m. when staff at the institute's Jiupeng Base were destroying excess ammunition, the Liberty Times reported. Of the four injured, one 51-year-old suffered second to third-degree burns on 90% of his body, per CNA.

The victims, between the ages of 40 and 51, were transferred to three hospitals in the county. A special working group is to investigate the cause of the incident and determine responsibility.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported the incident to the Presidential Office, with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) expressing concern for the staff and asking for a quick investigation.

NCSIST is a state-owned corporation known for researching, developing, and producing weapons systems, including missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.