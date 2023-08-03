Taiwan wins badminton mixed team gold at World University Games

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's mixed badminton team beat the Chinese squad to take the gold on Wednesday (Aug. 2) on day five of the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, China.

The Taiwanese mixed badminton team beat the U.S. in the quarterfinals and then topped the Malaysian team in the semifinals.

Female doubles player Lee Chia-Hsin (李佳馨) told CNA, "I did not feel any pressure during the game as the crowds were cheering for the Chinese team."

The gold was Taiwan's second so far at the World University Games. Taiwanese wushu athlete Sun Chia-hung (孫家閎) won the country's first gold medal on day two of the games.