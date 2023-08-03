New Taipei sand art festival to celebrate myths worldwide

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual sand art season is here, bringing some of the most iconic mythical characters to a riverbank park in New Taipei’s Bali District.

Now in its sixth year, the event kicks off on Aug. 19 and will see the participation of local and global sand sculptors. A total of 16 sculptures will be featured, in five zones inspired by myths from Egypt, Japan, South Korea, Greece, and other parts of Asia, according to the organizers.

Well-known Taiwanese sand artist Chen Kun-tien (陳坤田) said the festival this year is unique and challenging in that sculptors will need to create a storyline for their artworks.

Among the sand art masters, eight hail from Taiwan, two from Japan, and one from South Korea. People are invited to visit the venue to see how the pieces of art come to life.

To add fun to the event, there will be art installations for taking pictures. The venue, the “Bali Left Bank Park,” can be reached by getting off at Guandu Station on the MRT Tamsui Line, then transferring to bus R13.



Sand sculptures at Bali Left Bank Park. (High Riverbank Construction Management Office photo)