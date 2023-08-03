Reimagining Interactive Experiences: NPN Creates an Immersive AR Game for Singapore Zoo's Golden ZOObilee

NPN Incorporates An Augmented Reality Game into the ART-ZOO Happy ZOObilee Party in Conjunction With Singapore’s Birthday

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 3 August 2023 - NPN , a leader in experiential technology such as augmented reality (AR), is for the first time bringing its expertise to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, an integrated wildlife and nature destination home to Singapore's wildlife parks. An AR game was created as part of Singapore Zoo's 50th anniversary or Golden ZOObilee celebrations and themed to the upcoming National Day.Augmented reality technology has revolutionized the way events and activities are elevated, providing a unique and immersive experience for visitors. By seamlessly blending digital content with the physical world, AR adds an extra layer of interactivity and excitement. NPN aims to leverage AR technology to add a new dimension to the visitor experience during the Golden ZOObilee celebrations and enhance visitor engagement with the larger-than-life ART-ZOO Happy ZOObilee sculptures.From 5 to 13 August, visitors to Singapore Zoo can participate in the AR game created by NPN as they explore the Instagrammable Happy ZOObilee Party featuring bespoke animal sculptures. Look out for the inflatable of Jubilee the Rothschild's Giraffe and scan the QR code to try out the AR game. Spot virtual helicopters carrying the national flag, land the parachuters on the target near Jubilee and see a burst of fireworks upon completion of the activities. Players stand a chance to win exclusive promo codes including for the Mandai Wildlife Run in September and selected wellness activities leading up to the run.Mr. Li Pengfei, CEO of NPN, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating "We are thrilled to work with Mandai Wildlife Group to bring the wonders of augmented reality to the ART-ZOO Happy ZOObilee trail. By combining the magic of AR with the double celebrations of Singapore Zoo's jubilee as well as the nation's 58birthday, we aim to showcase the limitless possibilities of augmented reality and contribute to a well-rounded visitor experience."NPN is deeply committed to crafting a truly unique and personalized user experience for its partners. Beyond just leveraging augmented reality (AR) technology, the company excels in the realm of experiential technologies, seamlessly integrating mixed reality (MR), extended reality (XR), artificial intelligence (AI), volumetric video, and holographic technologies to craft awe-inspiring encounters that transcend the boundaries of conventional experiences.

About NPN

NPN is the visionary pioneers of experiential technology, harnessing the power of augmented reality, mixed reality, extended reality, artificial intelligence, volumetric video, and holographic marvels. For over 14 years, NPN has been dedicated to crafting extraordinary and unforgettable interactions that transcend the boundaries of reality. NPN redefine interactions and reshape user experiences, setting brands apart in a homogenised market. NPN's expertise lies in blurring the boundaries between the physical and digital realms, seamlessly integrating technology into the fabric of everyday life, revolutionising the way brands engage with their audience.



NPN is steadfastly committed to creating immersive and captivating user experiences, especially in today's rapidly evolving landscape where audiences seek meaningful connections with brands. In an era where interactions have shifted to digital platforms, user experience has become more crucial than ever before. By placing the user at the center of our creations, NPN craft experiences that resonate deeply, leaving a lasting impression on every individual who engages with our solutions. Over the years, NPN's journey has been marked by successful partnerships with industry leaders such as Singtel, Klook, Genki Sushi, and many more.

