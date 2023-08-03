Transport disrupted, malls mostly closed as north Taiwan affected by typhoon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) cut back service and most of the offices in the greater Taipei area were closed on Thursday (Aug. 3) after Typhoon Khanun land warnings were issued for northern Taiwan.

As of 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Khanun's eye was 350 km east-northeast of Taipei and moving west-northwest at 9 kph, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. Occasional showers and strong winds were felt on the streets of Taipei City.

Strong wind advisories are in effect for the coast of Keelung, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Yilan, the Hengchun Peninsula, and Orchid Island and Green Island. The advisories are in effect until Sunday (Aug. 6), according to the CWB.

Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Yilan announced school and office closures on Thursday, citing safety reasons.

Transport

Taipei Metro announced early Thursday morning that the services on blue, brown, and red lines have been cut back to running every 15 minutes. The services are subject to changes due to weather conditions.

Some international flights have been canceled or delayed. Air China has canceled flights between two Chinese cities and Taipei; EVA Airways, China Airlines, Starlux Airlines, TigerAir announced a delay to flights between Taoyuan and Okinawa.

Several intercity bus routes from Taoyuan Airport will not run on Thursday, including No.1843 to Nangang Bus Station, No.1840 to Taipei Songshan Airport, No.1819 to Taipei Station, No. 1661 to Yilan, and No. 5203 to downtown Taipei. Meanwhile, intercity bus No.1841 service will be cut to only every 60 minutes.

Malls, leisure venues

Taipei 101 Shopping Mall, SOGO Department Store, Shin Kong Mitsukoshi, and Breeze Center announced the closure of their stores in Taipei. Q Square and Global Mall, whose locations are mostly attached to train stations in Taipei and New Taipei City, will also close on Thursday.

IKEA Neihu store and Beyond Plaza in New Taipei will remain open.

Leisure and recreation venues managed by Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Yilan local governments will not open either. Festivals across the country have been mostly suspended for Thursday as well.

Museum, Hospitals

The National Palace Museum's Taipei Branch, city-run museums in the four cities, and Taipei City-run hospitals will be closed, with only emergency services available.