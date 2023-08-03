Alexa
US Speaker McCarthy hails Republican support of Taiwan as he signs trade pact

McCarthy says two countries committed to peace and democracy, hints more supportive measures to follow

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/03 10:35
U.S. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (left) signed a U.S.-Taiwan trade pact. (Twitter, McCarthy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday (Aug. 2) signaled further support of Taiwan by the Republicans after a trade agreement he signed was sent to U.S. President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The United States-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade First Agreement Implementation Act was passed by the House on June 21 and Senate on July 18, following year-long talks.

Stressing the importance of the economic partnership between the two countries, McCarthy said the legislation will “serve as a first step of many in House Republicans’ continued efforts to support the people of Taiwan.” He also highlighted Taiwan’s close trade relationship with the U.S. while China continues to pose threats to American interests, according to a press release.

The first pact under the 21st-Century Trade initiative encompasses the areas of customs, judicial affairs, service industries, and anti-corruption practices. The legislation will lay the foundation for future U.S.-Taiwan trade partnerships, including a more comprehensive free trade agreement.

McCarthy has been vocal about his backing for Taiwan. In April, he met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in California, drawing ire from Beijing, which conducted live-fire drills around Taiwan in response.
Taiwan
U.S.
trade
United States-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade
trade agreement
Republicans
Joe Biden
Kevin McCarthy

