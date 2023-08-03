Taipei Metro reduces number of trains due to Typhoon Khanun

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Metro is running at reduced capacity on Thursday (Aug. 3) as Typhoon Khanun approaches the northern coast of Taiwan, said the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC).

A 15-minute headway is in place for the MRT Wenhu, Tamsui-Xinyi, Songshan-Xindian, Bannan and Zhonghe-Xinlu lines, meaning fewer trains are in operation. The adjustments in headway depend on the ridership and intensity of winds for individual lines.

Partial suspension of services can be expected, in particular if the lines have sections above ground, according to the TRTC.

Meanwhile, most recreational facilities operated by the company are closed on Thursday, including the Maokong Gondola, Taipei Children’s Amusement Park, Taipei Arena Ice Land, and Taipei Metro Beitou Resort.

Passengers are advised to refer to platform displays and the mobile application for Taipei Metro (台北捷運Go) for the latest updates. Call 02-218-12345 for further information.

By 8 a.m. on Thursday, the typhoon eye was 360 km east-northeast of Taipei and moving slowly west. It will come closest to Taiwan at midnight before heading northeast, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.