Cubs place Marcus Stroman on 15-day injured list because of inflammation in his right hip

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star right-hander Marcus Stroman on the 15-day injured list because of inflammation in his right hip Wednesday and added newly acquired right-handed reliever José Cuas to the active roster.

Stroman isn’t expected to miss much action, manager David Ross said. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

“He’s still only going to miss one start with the off days we have,” Ross said, “and he’ll be able to work on some stuff with the time he’s going to have down, so I thought it was an optimal time.”

Stroman (10-8, 3.85 ERA) allowed a combined 13 runs in his past two starts.

“I think it just was best for everybody, and (Stroman) can get back to getting sound mechanical delivery,” Ross said, “and him feeling good, working on a few things and also making sure he’s completely healthy when he does step foot on the bump again.”

Cuas came over from Kansas City in a deal for outfielder Nelson Velázquez.

