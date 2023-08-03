Acuña, Riley and Olson homer as Braves rout Angels 12-5

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley and Matt Olson homered for the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves, who kept up their power barrage with a 12-5 rout of the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

Acuña launched a three-run shot over the center-field wall off Lucas Giolito (6-8) in the third inning, then Riley and Olson went back to back in the fourth to cap a six-run outburst that finished off the Angels’ starter.

The Braves hit seven homers in taking two of three from the Angels, with the long ball accounting for 11 of their 18 runs. Through 106 games, Atlanta has 206 homers — on pace for 315 for the season, which would best the major league record of 307 set by the 2019 Minnesota Twins.

Yonny Chirinos (5-4), making his second start for the Braves since being acquired after Tampa Bay designated him for assignment, pitched five strong innings before being lifted after the first two batters singled in the sixth.

ASTROS 3, GUARDIANS 2

HOUSTON (AP) -- Chas McCormick hit a two-run homer in the second and a tiebreaking shot in the sixth, leading Houston to a series sweep over Cleveland.

The victory comes a day after Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in franchise history in a 2-0 win Tuesday night.

It’s the third multi-homer game of McCormick’s career and second this season.

Phil Maton (3-3) allowed one hit in the sixth and picked up the win. Ryan Pressly earned his 26th save.

Nick Sandlin (5-4) started the sixth inning for Cleveland and allowed McCormick’s second homer of the game, giving Houston the lead.

MARINERS 6, RED SOX 3

SEATTLE (AP) -- Julio Rodríguez hit a tiebreaking RBI single and stole home in a four-run seventh inning, leading Seattle past Boston.

Rodríguez hit a broken-bat grounder that rolled into left field when Boston shortstop Yu Chang and third baseman Rafael Devers collided while trying to field the ball, allowing Tom Murphy to score.

Eugenio Suárez followed with an RBI single to right field, giving the Mariners a two-run lead. Then, Rodriguez, on a double steal with Suárez, scored from third when Boston catcher Connor Wong threw to second base.

Jarren Duran hit a two-run homer for Boston and Mastaka Yoshida added a run-scoring infield single. Reliever John Schreiber (1-1) took the loss.

Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and Cade Marlowe had a pinch-hit single for Seattle.

Matt Brash (7-3), Gabe Speier, Justin Topa, and Andrés Muñoz combined for three shutout innings in relief, with Muñoz earning his third save.

NATIONALS 3, BREWERS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Corey Dickerson and Ildemaro Vargas scored on third baseman Andruw Monasterio’s throwing error in the ninth inning, and Washington rallied off closer Devin Williams and beat Milwaukee for its ninth win in 11 games.

Milwaukee, which began the day a half-game behind Cincinnati in the NL Central and a game ahead of Arizona and Miami for the third and final wild-card spot, lost five of six on its road trip to Atlanta and Washington. It last won consecutive games July 19-20.

Kyle Finnegan (5-3) worked a 1-2-3 ninth for Washington. Williams (5-3) took the loss.

Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run homer in the second for Milwaukee.

PADRES 11, ROCKIES 1

DENVER (AP) — Gary Sánchez homered twice and drove in four runs, Juan Soto went deep for the third time in two days and San Diego won for the fifth time in six games.

Sánchez had two of his three hits in San Diego’s seven-run ninth inning.

Ha-Seong Kim homered leading off the game and Fernando Tatís Jr. hit a towering three-run homer to help the new-look Padres. San Diego traded for five players before the Tuesday deadline to help with a playoff push in the final two months of the season.

San Diego had three of its new players in uniform Wednesday — Ji Man Choi, Garrett Cooper and Scott Barlow, who relieved Ray Kerr (1-1) in the sixth inning and struck out three in 1 2/3 innings.

Kim made it 1-0 with his fourth leadoff homer and 14th of the year off of Colorado starter Kyle Freeland (4-12). Soto, who had two homers Tuesday night, hit a 449-foot blast into the second deck in right field in the third inning made it 3-0.

TIGERS 6, PIRATES 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Zack Short tied a career-high with three RBIs, powering Detroit to a split of a two-game series against Pittsburgh.

Pinch-hitting for Akil Baddoo, Short capped a three-run fourth inning with a two-run single off Ryan Borucki to left that extended the Tigers’ lead to 4-1. His two-out RBI double, down the left-field line past a diving Ke’Bryan Hayes at third base, made it 5-2 in the sixth.

Eduardo Rodriguez (7-7) gave up two runs on seven hits and struck out five in six innings for Detroit, which had lost six of seven.

Osvaldo Bido (2-2), who allowed four runs on three hits, started the fourth by walking Kerry Carpenter and hitting Matt Vierling. The Pittsburgh starter was then chased from the game by Javier Báez’s RBI single into left that put Detroit ahead 2-1 before Borucki entered.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb