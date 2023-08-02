InQubeta: A Top Crypto Project That Can Be A Unicorn Like Uniswap and Aave

MAHE, SEYCHELLES - News Direct - 02 August 2023 - The crypto landscape is experiencing a surge in growth and adoption, coming a long way from its inception. Digital assets like Uniswap and Aave have already attained "unicorn" status, with InQubeta tipped to join them. With InQubeta being a rising star with strong fundamentals that address industry challenges, the platform is poised to become a top crypto project.



In this article, we will explore key factors that will make InQubeta a top crypto project and help it attain unicorn status.





InQubeta (QUBE): Innovative project that blends blockchain technology with AI

Visit InQubeta Presale

InQubeta is making incredible strides in the crypto landscape, which will propel it to popularity and adoption. After creating excitement in the crypto scene for its innovative fundamentals, which is a convergence between AI and blockchain technology, InQueta is gearing up to become a top crypto project.It aims to become the first crowdfunding platform for AI startups built on the blockchain. Similarly, it also intends to be a blockchain-based platform where AI enthusiasts can invest in promising AI startups. By leveraging blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, AI developers will be able to raise funds for their projects, and investors will own shares in lucrative AI projects through fractional investment.InQubeta’s exceptional tokenomics and the deflationary nature of its coin will contribute immensely to its future trajectory. The fact that the majority of the 1.5 billion tokens are allocated for public sales, marketing, and the reward pool demonstrates a commitment to the community and the ecosystem. 15% of the total supply allocated to the development team will be locked for 3 years to secure investment and dispel the fear of rugpulls.Furthermore, as a deflationary token, InQubeta will benefit from the scarcity effect caused by the token burn. There will be a burn tax that will remove 2% of all QUBE token sales as well as 1% of all purchases from circulation.Staking rewards and voting rights are other perks QUBE holders stand to gain. The tokens can be staked on the platform in exchange for rewards, which gives holders residual income. In addition, token holders will be able to vote on proposals regarding the future development of the platform.The presale is in stage 2, with a token at a price of $0.0098. According to industry experts, InQubeta will see 2,000% growth after its launch, in addition to a 4x increase during presales.

Uniswap (UNI): A hub for DeFi token trading

Uniswap is a popular decentralized trading protocol in the crypto landscape and one of the leading tokens, ranking 24th by market cap. Uniswap has become a hub for the trading of decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, thereby cementing Uniswap’s status as a leading DeFi protocol and token.After the launch of Uniswap in 2018, it has considerably grown in popularity thanks to the surge in token trading. With trading becoming an integral part of the crypto market, Uniswap will continue to have relevance.

Aave (AAVE): A leading protocol for DeFi lending and borrowing

Aave is a decentralized finance protocol and a pioneer in the DeFi space. The protocol enables enthusiasts to lend and borrow crypto from the created liquidity pools. There are benefits that come with using Aave’s platform, which include interest for lenders and a robust liquidity pool for borrowers.Aave (AAVE) holders enjoy discounted fees on the platform. Aave is also a governance token, which gives token holders a say in the future development of the protocol. Aave’s success in the DeFi sector makes it a unicorn not only in the DeFi sector but in the broader crypto sector.

Conclusion



Visit InQubeta Presale

Join The InQubeta Communities

The crypto market isn’t shy of innovative projects, with Uniswap and Aave trailblazing innovations in the DeFi sector. InQubeta is the latest addition for its strong fundamentals and incredible use cases, which cover AI fundraising and investment. With InQubeta’s presale ongoing, we recommend checking it out via the link below.



Contact Details

SolomonView source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/inqubeta-a-top-crypto-project-that-can-be-a-unicorn-like-uniswap-and-aave-666973273

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.