Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Ethnography Techniques: Exploring the Subtle Nuances of Consumer Behavior | HLL Lifecare Limited, HpBio Prteses, Inc., Integra Life Sciences, Kaneka Medix Corporation

The global hydrocephalus shunts market was valued at $291.00 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $322.01 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027. Growth in the number of hydrocephalic patients across the world majorly drives the growth of the hydrocephalus shunts market. For instance, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, in 2020, 1 to 2 of every 1000 babies are born with hydrocephalus, globally. Thus, considering the total number of newborns per year, the prevalence of hydrocephalus is all set to increase in the future.

Furthermore, a rise in cases of neurological disorders, owing to congenital abnormalities and lifestyle diseases as well as a rise in incidences of brain and nerve injuries, boosts the demand for hydrocephalic shunts. In addition, the use of advanced programmable valves helps neurosurgeons to externally adjust valve pressure used in shunts during the treatment. Hydrocephalus is a neurological disorder caused due to abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid or CSF in the brain cavities called ventricles. The human body produces approximately 500 ml of CSF on daily basis, with the continuous replacement of the fluid as it is reabsorbed. In normal conditions, there is a subtle balance in between the amount of fluid produced and the rate at which it is absorbed within the body. Hydrocephalus occurs when there is a disruption in this balance. As ventricles produce CSF continuously, this disruption results in the accumulation of fluid, causing ventricles to enlarge and increase pressure on the brain tissues.

This thereby helps in controlling over-draining and under-draining issues associated with fixed pressure valves, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the hydrocephalic shunts market. In addition, the use of programmable valves in treating hydrocephalus is anticipated to gain popularity in the coming years as most the medical professionals are opting for programmable shunts to reduce infections and malfunctions caused due to repetitive shunt surgeries. However, serious damages caused by infections and malfunctions of existing shunts greatly limit market growth. Some deleterious complications include irreversible brain injuries, meningitis, endocarditis, traumatic perforation, tricuspid regurgitation, heart failure, pulmonary hypertension, and others. On the contrary, advancements in shunt technology for reducing shunt complications are projected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth.

This condition is commonly treated by surgical procedures, performed by neurosurgeons, which involves implanting a tube “shunt” into the human brain. This shunt is responsible for channeling and diverting the fluid from ventricles to other parts of the body, wherein it can be reabsorbed and transported back to the bloodstream. Surgical procedure controls hydrocephalus in most patients, however, implanting a shunt does not cure the condition. It is a life-long disorder, accompanied by several long-term complications. Moreover, if these complications are left untreated or undiagnosed, they cause severe brain damages and could be life-threatening.

The global hydrocephalus shunts market is segmented on the basis of type, age group, and region. By type, the market is classified into ventriculo-peritoneal shunts, ventriculo-atrial shunts, ventriculo-pleural shunts, and lumbo-peritoneal shunts. By age group, the hydrocephalus shunts market is categorized into infants, children, and adults. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Christoph Miethke GmbH & Co. KG

– G. Surgiwear Ltd.

– HLL Lifecare Limited

– HpBio Prteses, Inc.

– Integra Life Sciences

– Kaneka Medix Corporation

– Medtronic plc

– Natus Medical Incorporated

– Spiegelberg GmbH & CO. KG

– Tokibo Co., Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Type

o Ventriculo-peritoneal

o Ventriculo-atrial

o Ventriculo-pleural

o Lumbo-peritoneal

– By Age Group

o Infants

o Children

o Adults

– By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Japan

? China

? India

? Australia

? South Korea

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of LAMEA

