Endoscopy Devices Market Future Looks Promising for Market Size as it Takes Off | Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation

The global endoscopy devices market was valued at $31.78 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $43.82 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2027.

The global endoscopy devices market was valued at $31.78 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $43.82 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2027. Endoscopy is used to evaluate various conditions such as stomach pain, ulcers, gastritis, digestive tract bleeding, cancerous growth in colon, and changes in bowel habits. Moreover, endoscopy is categorized on the basis of area of body that are investigated such as knee & joints (arthroscopy), lungs (bronchoscopy), colon (colonoscopy), abdominal & pelvic areas (laparoscopy), and others. Increase in incidences of targeted diseases such as colon cancer and gastrointestinal disorders propel the demand for endoscopic devices.

Endoscopy is a minimally invasive medical procedure used for diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of complications in visceral organs. Endoscopic devices are either inserted into the body through natural openings or cavities (such as anus and mouth) or through incisions, especially in case of arthroscopy. Endoscopy devices are equipped with several other parts such as camera or light source at the tip to help physicians or medical professionals (endoscopists) to analyze internal organs of interest. Rise in technological advancements and increase in prevalence rate of diseases that require endoscopy devices are the major factors that boost the market growth. In addition, growth in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, favorable FDA approvals & reimbursement policies in developed economies, and shorter recovery time & minimal postoperative complications further drive the market growth.

However, dearth of trained physicians & endoscopists, side effects of endoscopy, and high costs associated with endoscopy devices are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, unmet medical demands in developing countries and lucrative opportunities in emerging economies are expected to create immense opportunities for endoscopy devices manufacturers worldwide in the future. The global endoscopy devices market is segmented on the basis of product, hygiene, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into endoscope, mechanical endoscopic equipment, visualization and documentation systems, accessories, and other endoscopy equipment. The endoscope segment is further classified into rigid endoscope, flexible endoscope, capsule endoscope, and robot-assisted endoscope.

The rigid endoscope segment is further divided into laparoscopes, urology endoscope, gynecology endoscope, arthroscopes, cystoscopes, neuro endoscope, and others. The flexible endoscope segment is further divided into GI endoscope, ENT endoscope, bronchoscope, and others. The mechanical endoscopic equipment is further segmented by devices and by therapeutic. The mechanical endoscopic equipment, by devices is further divided into endoscopic implants, trocars, graspers, snares, biopsy forceps, and others.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS

? This report highlights the market dynamics to understand the global endoscopy devices market and capitalize prevailing opportunities.

? Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecasts is expected to assist stakeholders to design business strategies accordingly.

? Porter’s five forces analysis examines the competitive market structure and provides a deeper understanding of the influencing factors for entry and expansion.

? Pin-point analysis of geographical segments offers identification of most profitable segments to capitalize on.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– HOYA Corporation

– Olympus Corporation

– Stryker Corporation

– Boston Scientific Corporation

– Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

– CONMED Corporation

– Medtronic Plc.

– Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

– Smith & Nephew, Plc.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Medrobotics Corporation

– Richard Wolf GmbH

– Cook Medical

– B. Braun

– PENTAX Medical

– Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Product

o Endoscope

? Rigid Endoscopes

– Laparoscopes

– Urology Endoscopes

– Gynecology Endoscopes

– Arthroscopes

– Cystoscopes

– Neuroendoscopes

– Other Rigid Endoscopes

? Flexible Endoscopes

– GI Endoscopes

o Gastroscopes

o Colonoscopes

o Sigmoidoscopes

o Duodenoscopes

o Others

– ENT Endoscopes

o Nasopharyngoscopes

o Otoscope

o Rhinoscopes

o Laryngoscopes

o Others

– Bronchoscopes

– Other Flexible Endoscopes

? Capsule Endoscopes

? Robot-assisted Endoscope

o Mechanical Endoscopic Equipment

? By Devices

– Endoscopic Implants

– Trocars

– Graspers

– Snares

– Biopsy Forceps

– Others

? By Therapeutics

– Biopsy (FNA and FNB)

– Polypectomy (ESD and EMR)

– Biliary Stone Management & Drainage

– Hemostasis & Suturing

– Esophageal & Colon Stricture Management

– Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) & Obesity

– Others

o Visualization & Documentation Systems

? Light Sources

? Camera Heads

? Wireless Display & Monitors

? Endoscopy Cameras

? Carts

? Digital Documentation Systems

? Video Processors & Video Convertors

? Transmitters and Receivers

? Others

o Accessories

? Biopsy Valves

? Overtubes

? Mouth Pieces

? Surgical Dissectors

? Needle Holders & Needle Forceps

? Cleaning Brushes

? Light Cables

? Other Accessories

o Other Endoscopy Equipment

? Insufflators

? Endoscopy Fluid Management Systems

? Other Electronic Endoscopy Equipment

– By Hygiene

o Single-use

o Reprocessing

o Sterilization

– By Application

o Bronchoscopy

o Arthroscopy

o Laparoscopy

o Urology Endoscopy

o Neuroendoscopy

o Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

o Gynecology Endoscopy

o ENT Endoscopy

o Others

– By End User

o Hospitals

o Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics

o Others

– By Region

o North America

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

o Europe

? Germany

? France

? Spain

? Italy

? UK

? Russia

? Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

? Australia

? Japan

? China

? India

? Taiwan

? South Korea

? Malaysia

? Singapore

? Vietnam

? Philippines

? Thailand

? Indonesia

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

? Brazil

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Turkey

? Chile

? Columbia

? Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

