Epigenetics Market Size Predicted to Generate Huge Revenues in the Future | CellCentric Ltd., Chroma Therapeutics Ltd., Domainex, Eisai Co. Ltd

The “Epigenetics Market ” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The global epigenetics market was valued at $772 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,168 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027. The epigenetics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to rise in incidences of cancer, increase in R&D activities, surge in investments in R&D, growth in epigenetic applications for non-oncology diseases, and increase in partnership between academic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies. However, high cost of instruments and lack of trained professionals impede the market growth. Epigenetics is a stream of genetics that involves study of cellular and physiological trait variations initiated by external or ecological aspects, which turn genes on and off and affect cellular ability to read genes without being affected by changes in genotype.

Epigenetics results into changes in an organisms’ phenotype rather than genotype, wherein the underlying DNA or RNA sequence remains unchanged. Epigenetic alterations are essential for development as they are dynamic and change with respect to environmental stimuli. However, these changes can be stable and could be passed from one generation to another. Biology and genetic expressions of most organisms are affected by epigenetics, which makes it one of the most crucial fields of developmental genetics and molecular biology.

Furthermore, untapped potential of emerging markets provide lucrative opportunities to the market players. The epigenetics market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. By product, it is divided into enzymes, kits & assays, instruments, and reagents. Enzymes are further classified into DNA ligases, DNA polymerases, other DNA-modifying enzymes, acetylases, methyltransferases, other protein-modifying enzymes, reverse transcriptase, RNA ligases, and other RNA-modifying enzymes. Kits are further subdivided into ChIP sequencing kits, bisulfite conversion kits, whole genome amplification kits, 5-hmC & 5-mC analysis kits, and RNA sequencing kits, and others. On the basis of instrument, the market is categorized into mass spectrometers, next-generation sequencers, qPCRs, sonicators, and others. Reagents are further divided into antibodies, buffers, histones, magnetic beads, primers, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is classified into oncology and non-oncology. Oncology is further sub segmented into solid tumors and liquid tumors. Non-oncology applications include metabolic diseases, infectious diseases, inflammatory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and other applications. By end user, it is classified into academic & government research institutes, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations (CROs). By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Abcam Plc.

– Active Motif, Inc.

– Agilent Technologies, Inc.

– Diagenode

– Illumina Inc.

– Merck Millipore

– PerkinElmer, Inc.

– QIAGEN N.V.

– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

– Zymo Research

— CellCentric Ltd.

– Chroma Therapeutics Ltd.

– Domainex

– Eisai Co. Ltd

– Novartis International AG

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Kits

o ChIP Sequencing Kits

o Bisulfite Conversion Kits

o Whole Genome Amplification Kits

o 5-hmC & 5-mC Analysis Kits

o RNA Sequencing Kits

o Others

– Reagents

o Antibodies

o Magnetic Beads

o Histones

o Buffers

o Primers

o Others

– Enzymes

o DNA Polymerases

o Other DNA-Modifying Enzymes

o DNA Ligases

o Methyltransferases

o Acetylases

o Reverse Transcriptase

o Other Protein-Modifying Enzymes

o RNA Ligases

o Others

– Instruments

o Next generation Sequencers

o qPCRs

o Mass Spectrometers

o Sonicators

o Others

By Application

– Oncology

o Solid Tumors

o Liquid Tumors

– Non-oncology

o Metabolic diseases

o Infectious diseases

o Inflammatory diseases

o Cardiovascular diseases

o Other applications

By End User

– Academic and Research Institutes

– Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

– Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

