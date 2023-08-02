Acne Medication Massive Revenues Expected as Market Size Gains Traction | Bausch Health Companies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK), Johnson & Johnson, Galderma S.A

The “Acne Medication Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The global acne medication market was valued at $11,865.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $13,357.57 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.80% from 2020 to 2027. Growth of the global acne medication market is driven by rise in prevalence of acne diseases, which is the major factor that contributes toward growth of the acne medication market. Moreover, other factors that fuel the market growth include unhealthy urban lifestyle and presence of robust acne medications in pipeline. However, side-effects associated with the use of acne medications and presence of alternative treatment impede the market growth.

Conversely, development of effective medications with lesser side effects and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market growth. Acne is a common skin disorder that is mainly caused by excessive production of sebum. In this disorder, there is an outbreak of lesions, which are known as pimples. Acne usually begins at puberty and the condition may worsen during adolescence. It can be treated by acne medications depending upon severity. Acne treatment includes reduction of sebum production, removal of dead skin cells, and killing of bacteria with the help of oral medications and drugs. Acne medications are either applied directly, which are present in formulations or taken in the form of oral pills. These medications work by reducing inflammation and oil production. They also fight with bacteria finally preventing scarring. Common acne medications include retinoids, antibiotics, isotretinoin, and benzoyl peroxide.

The global acne medication market is segmented into therapeutic class, formulation, type, acne type, distribution channel, and region. By therapeutic class, the market is divided into retinoids, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and others. The retinoids segment is further classified into topical retinoid & combination retinoid and oral retinoid (isotretinoin). Moreover, the antibiotics segment is further sub-segmented into topical antibiotics & combination antibiotics and oral antibiotics. On the basis of formulation, the market is bifurcated into topical medication and oral medication. By type, it is divided into prescription medicine and over-the-counter (OTC) medicine. By acne type, it is fragmented into non-inflammatory and inflammatory acne. By distribution channel, it is classified into retail store, pharmacy & drug store, and e-commerce. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Almirall SA.

– Bausch Health Companies Inc.

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)

– Johnson & Johnson

– Galderma S.A

– Mayne Pharma Group Limited

– Mylan N.V.

– Pfizer Inc.

– Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

? By Therapeutic Class

– Retinoid

o Topical Retinoid & Combination Retinoid

o Oral Retinoid (Isotretinoin)

– Antibiotic

o Topical Antibiotic & Combination Antibiotics

o Oral Antibiotics

– Salicylic Acid

– Benzoyl Peroxide

– Others

By Formulation

– Topical Medication

– Oral Medication

By Type

– Prescription Medicine

– Over-the-counter (OTC) Medicine

By Acne Type

– Inflammatory Acne

– Non-inflammatory Acne

By Distribution Channel

– Retail Store

– Pharmacy & Drug Store

– E-Commerce

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

………Continued…!

