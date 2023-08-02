Digital Therapeutics Market Size Growth to Fuel Lucrative Revenues in the Future | CAGR of 20.5% | Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Click Therapeutics, Inc

The “Digital Therapeutics Market” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The global digital therapeutics market was valued at $2.88 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $13.80 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. Increase in adoption of smartphones and tablets, coupled with healthcare apps, growth in need to control healthcare cost, and rise in incidences of chronic diseases drive growth of the global digital therapeutics market. However, lack of awareness regarding digital therapeutics in developing countries and patient data privacy concerns restrain the market growth. The impact of the driving factors is expected to surpass that of the restraints. Hence, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Digital therapeutics provides evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. It is driven by software programs and devices to prevent, manage, or treat a medical condition. Digital therapeutics software application can be used independently or in combination with devices, medications, or any other therapies to provide patient care and health outcomes. These products incorporate advanced technology, best practices regarding design, usability, clinical validation, and data security. These products are reviewed and approved by regulatory bodies before use.

Furthermore, digital therapeutics empower patients, healthcare providers, and payers with intelligent and accessible tools for addressing a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven interventions.

On the contrary, emerging markets are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the market players in the future. The global digital therapeutics market is segmented into application, product type, sales channel, and region. By application, it is divided into diabetes, obesity, cardio vascular diseases (CVD), central nervous system (CNS) disease, respiratory diseases, smoking cessation, gastrointestinal disorders, and others. By product type, it is classified into software and devices. Further, on the basis of sales channel, it is bifurcated into business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumers (B2C). Furthermore, business-to-business (B2B) is categorized into employers, healthcare providers, and others. By business-to-consumers, it is classified into patients and caregivers. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– 2MORROW, Inc.

– Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.

– Click Therapeutics, Inc.

– Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.)

– Happify, Inc.

– Kaia Health

– Livongo Health, Inc.

– Medtronic Plc.

– Omada Health, Inc.

– Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

– Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

– Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health)

– Voluntis, Inc.

– Welldoc, Inc.

– Canary Health Inc.

– Mango Health Inc.

– Noom, Inc.

– Dthera Sciences

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Application

o Diabetes

o Obesity

o Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

o Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease

o Respiratory Disease

o Smoking Cessation

o Gastrointestinal Disorder (GID)

o Others

– By Product Type

o Software

o Device

– By Sales Channel

o Business-to-Business (B2B)

? Employer

? Healthcare Provider

? Others

o Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

? Patient

? Caregiver

– By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– Australia

– Japan

– India

– China

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

