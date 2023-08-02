Pain Management Drugs Market Size Expansion to Drive Significant Revenues in the Future | Eli Lilly & Company, Endo Health Solutions, Inc.,, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc

The “Pain Management Drugs Market ” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The global pain management drugs market was valued at $71,431.85 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $91,649.16 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8%. Rise in geriatric population is the major factor that drives growth of the global pain management market, as aged people are more prone to suffer from joint pain and other chronic conditions. For instance, prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer is on the rise. As per the National Cancer Institute, almost 20 to 50% of people with cancer suffer from pain. Around 80% of patients with advanced stage cancer suffer from moderate to severe pain.

Pain is a distressing sensory and emotional sensation, which is caused by tissue injury or disease. Moreover, different disorders may cause discomfort, such as multiple sclerosis, osteoarthritis, stomach ulcer, chronic arthritis, fibromyalgia, diabetic neuropathy, and cancer. The length of the pain would range from acute pain for short term to chronic pain for long term. Acute pain is a sudden onset of pain when chronic pain is caused by aged bone & joint conditions, nerve damage, or injury. Pain management involves reducing or treating pain by using a given range of medications. There are several medicines available, which provide pain relief through a variety of physiological mechanisms such as targeting nociceptors.

Moreover, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetic neuropathy, and osteoarthritis propels the market growth. Furthermore, rise in number of surgical procedures and rise in healthcare expenditure are expected to fuel growth of the market. However, drug exploitation, patent expiration of prescription pain medication drugs, and availability of substitutes such as pain relief devices restrain the market growth.

The global pain management drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class, indication, and region On the basis of drug class, the market is categorized into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), anesthetics, anticonvulsants, antimigraine agents, antidepressants, opioids, and nonnarcotic analgesics. On the basis of indication, the market is divided into arthritic pain, neuropathic pain, cancer pain, chronic back pain, postoperative pain, migraine, fibromyalgia, bone fracture, muscle sprain, acute appendicitis and others. Based on pain type, the market is segmented into chronic pain and acute pain. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Abbott Laboratories

– Eli Lilly & Company

– Endo Health Solutions, Inc.,

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

– Johnson & Johnson

– Merck & Co. Inc.

– Mylan NV.

– Novartis AG

– Pfizer, Inc.

– Purdue Pharma L.P.

– Allergen Inc.

– Bayer AG

– Bristol-Myers Squibb

– Boehringer Ingelheim

– Sorrento Therapeutics

– Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

– WEX Pharmaceuticals

– Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Drug Class

– NSAIDs

– Anesthetics

– Anticonvulsants

– Anti-migraine Agents

– Antidepressants

– Opioids

– Nonnarcotic Analgesics

By Indication

– Arthritic Pain

– Neuropathic Pain

– Cancer Pain

– Chronic Back Pain

– Postoperative Pain

– Migraine

– Fibromyalgia

– Bone fracture

– Muscle sprain

– Acute appendicitis

– Others

Pain type

– Chronic pain

– Acute pain

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

