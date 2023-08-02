Cell Therapy Market Growing Demand to Boost the Market Growth | CAGR of 25.6% | MEDIPOST CO., LTD., MESOBLAST LTD., NUVASIVE, INC

The “Cell Therapy Market ” Status, Trends, and Russia-Ukraine Impact Report for 2023, supplemented by the Russia-Ukraine Outbreak Impact research report from Report Ocean, provides a comprehensive analysis of market characteristics, size, and growth. It includes segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies specific to this market. The report examines the historical and forecasted market growth based on geographical analysis. It contextualizes the market within the broader industry and compares it with other markets.

The global cell therapy market accounted for $7,754.89 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $48,115.40 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 25.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the fact that specialized cells, such as brain cells, are difficult to obtain from human body. In addition, specialized cells typically have a limited ability to multiply, making it difficult to produce sufficient number of cells required for certain cell therapies. Some of these issues can be overcome through the use of stem cells. In addition, cells such as blood and bone marrow cells, mature, immature & solid tissue cells, adult stem cells, and embryonic stem cells are widely used in cell therapy procedures. Cell therapy involves administration of somatic cell preparations for treatment of diseases or traumatic damages. Cell therapy aims to introduce new, healthy cells into a patient’s body to replace diseased or missing ones.

Moreover, transplanted cells including induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), embryonic stem cells (ESCs), neural stem cells (NSCs), and mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are divided broadly into two main groups including autologous cells and non-autologous cells. Development of precision medicine and advancements in Advanced Therapies Medicinal Products (ATMPS) in context to their efficiency and manufacturing are expected to be the major drivers for the market. Furthermore, automation in adult stem cells and cord blood processing and storage are the key technological advancements that fuel growth of the market for cell therapy.

In addition, growth in aging patient population, rise in cell therapy transplantations globally, and surge in disease awareness drive growth of the global cell therapy market. Furthermore, rise in adoption of human cells over animal cells for cell therapeutics research, technological advancements in field of cell therapy, and increase in incidences of diseases such as cancer, cardiac abnormalities, and organ failure are the key factors that drive growth of the global market.

Moreover, implementation of stringent government regulations regarding the use of cell therapy is anticipated to restrict growth of the market. On the contrary, surge in number of regulations to promote stem cell therapy and increase in funds for research in developing countries are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market in the future. The global cell therapy market is categorized on the basis of therapy type, therapeutic area, cell type, end user, and region. On the basis of therapy type, the market is segregated into autologous and allogenic. By therapeutics, it is classified into malignancies, musculoskeletal disorders, autoimmune disorders, dermatology, and others.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– ALLOSOURCE

– CELLS FOR CELLS

– HOLOSTEM TERAPIE AVANZATE SRL

– JCR PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD

– KOLON TISSUEGENE, INC

– MEDIPOST CO., LTD.

– MESOBLAST LTD.

– NUVASIVE, INC.

– OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

– STEMEDICA CELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Cell Type

– Stem Cell

o Bone Marrow

o Blood

o Umbilical Cord-Derived

o Adipose-Derived Stem Cell

o Others

– Non-stem Cell

By Therapeutic Area

– Malignancies

– Musculoskeletal Disorders

– Autoimmune Disorders

– Dermatology

– Others

By Therapy Type

– Autologous

– Allogeneic

By End User

– Hospitals & Clinics

– Academic & Research Institutes

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

