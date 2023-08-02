Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Top Technologies, Growth-Driving Forces, Predictive Business Strategy, Research Report CAGR Growth

Market.us proffer a complete understanding of the Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market [Snapshot – Global Market Size, Largest Segment, Fastest Growth, and Growth Rate in % (CAGR)] in its latest research report. It also offers a detailed analysis of the global Automated Storage and Retrieval System market that considers market dynamics such as segmentation, geographic expansion, competitive environment, and many other key elements. The Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market data reports also provide a 5-year pre-historic forecast (up to 2032) for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global.

The Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market is projected to be US$ 7,913.7 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 16,232.6 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market research report contains product types, applications, and companies. Furthermore, with regional analysis, all logical and factual summaries about the Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market 2023, CAGR, production volume, sales, and revenue.

The TOP key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are:

Daifuku Co.Ltd.



Toyota Industries Corp.



Murata Machinery Ltd.



Swisslog Holding Ltd.



Kardex AG



KNAPP AG



Ssi Schaefer Ltd.



Mecalux SA



Vanderlande Industries BV



Krones AG (System Logistics Corporation)



TGW Logistics Group and Dematic

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Segmentation: Research Scope

Type

Unit-Load AS/RS Cranes

Mini-Load AS/RS Cranes

Shuttleessentialand Bot-based AS/RS

Carousel-based AS/RS

Vertical Lift Module AS/RS

Micro-Load AS/RS

Application

Automotive

Electronics

Food & Beverage

E-Commerce

Pharmaceuticals and Other End Users

Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market Dynamics:

This section deals with understanding the Automated Storage and Retrieval System market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in the following sections:

Drivers:

a) Rising Demand for Warehouse Automation: The increasing demand for warehouse automation to enhance productivity, reduce labor costs, and optimize inventory management drives the adoption of AS/RS.

b) E-commerce and Retail Boom: The exponential growth of e-commerce and the retail sector necessitates fast and accurate order fulfillment, making AS/RS an indispensable solution for storage and order picking.

c) Space Optimization and Real-Estate Cost Savings: AS/RS systems allow vertical storage and efficient space utilization, leading to significant cost savings in real estate expenses for warehouses.

d) Technological Advancements: Advances in robotics, artificial intelligence, and IoT have improved the performance and capabilities of AS/RS, making them more attractive for various industries.

Restraints:

a) High Initial Investment: The implementation of AS/RS involves substantial upfront costs, which may deter some small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from adopting the technology.

b) Complex Integration and Maintenance: Integrating AS/RS into existing warehouse infrastructure can be complex, and ongoing maintenance requires specialized technical skills and support.

Opportunities:

a) Industry 4.0 and Smart Factories: The integration of AS/RS with Industry 4.0 concepts and smart factory initiatives presents opportunities for seamless automation and data-driven decision-making.

b) Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sector: The growing need for efficient inventory management and error-free order processing in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries creates a potential market for AS/RS.

Challenges:

a) Compatibility with Diverse Product Types: Ensuring AS/RS systems are adaptable to handle a wide range of product sizes, weights, and shapes poses a challenge for manufacturers.

b) Scalability and Flexibility: Meeting the varying demands of changing warehouse requirements and dynamic supply chains while maintaining system scalability can be challenging.

Top 5 Trends Propelling Sales:

Goods-to-Person (G2P) Systems: The adoption of G2P AS/RS systems, where automated robots deliver goods to operators for picking, improves efficiency and order fulfillment speed. Multi-Level AS/RS Solutions: Multi-level AS/RS systems optimize space utilization by maximizing vertical storage and minimizing the warehouse’s physical footprint. Integration of AI and Machine Learning: Incorporating AI and machine learning algorithms enhances the AS/RS system’s intelligence, allowing for predictive maintenance and optimized operations. Hybrid AS/RS Solutions: The integration of traditional rack storage with automated retrieval systems offers cost-effective solutions for companies seeking partial automation. Cloud-Based AS/RS Monitoring: The use of cloud-based platforms for real-time monitoring, analytics, and remote management enhances system visibility and operational control.

Segmentation 3: Geographic regions

– North America (U.S. and Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– the Middle East and Africa

