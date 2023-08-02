“Enhancing Global Travel: The Evolution of E-passport Market”, Report by Market.us

Introduction
The e-passport market has witnessed rapid growth over the past decade, driven by technological advancements and the increasing need for secure and efficient international travel. E-passports, also known as biometric passports, combine traditional paper-based passports with embedded electronic chips that store personal information and biometric data. These digital enhancements have revolutionized the travel industry by providing enhanced security features, reducing passport fraud, and expediting immigration processes
The global e-passport market was valued at USD 25.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 88.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. The e-passport market is a rapidly growing market, driven by the increasing demand for security and convenience in the travel industry.
Key Takeaways
- The e-passport market is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for security and convenience in the travel industry.
- The market is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of biometrics, the growing need for security and convenience, the increasing number of travelers, government regulations, and the development of new applications.
- North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the major markets for e-passports.
- The key players in the e-passport market are Gemalto, 3M, Oberthur Technologies, Safran, and Morpho.
The Technology behind E-passports
E-passports rely on Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) technology, which allows data stored on the embedded chip to be wirelessly read by border control systems. The chip contains the traveler’s biometric data, including fingerprints and facial recognition data, along with personal information such as name, date of birth, and passport number. The use of biometrics enhances the identification process, reducing the risk of identity fraud and counterfeiting.
Benefits of E-passports
- Enhanced Security: E-passports significantly reduce the risk of passport fraud due to the use of biometric data and advanced encryption technology. This heightened security has helped thwart identity theft and illegal immigration.
- Expedited Immigration Processes: The automated reading of e-passports at border control points accelerates the immigration process, reducing waiting times for travelers and improving overall airport efficiency.
- Global Interoperability: The adoption of ICAO standards ensures that e-passports are globally recognized, facilitating seamless travel between countries and eliminating the need for physical visa stamps in many cases.
- Contactless Travel: RFID technology allows for contactless scanning, which has become especially valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it minimizes physical contact between travelers and immigration officers.
- Enhanced Data Storage: E-passports can store additional information, such as emergency contact details and medical information, to assist travelers in case of emergencies abroad.
Market Drivers
The following are the key market drivers for the e-passport market:
- Increasing demand for security
- Growing need for convenience
- Rising number of travelers
- Government regulations
- Development of new applications
Restraints
The following are the key market restraints for the e-passport market:
- High cost of implementation
- Lack of awareness about the benefits of e-passports
- Technical challenges
Opportunities
The following are the key market opportunities for the e-passport market:
- Growth of the biometrics market
- Increasing demand for secure travel
- Development of new applications
Challenges
The following are the key market challenges for the e-passport market:
- Increasing sophistication of cyberattacks
- Growing complexity of e-passports
- Lack of interoperability between different e-passports
Key Market Segments
Type
- Ordinary E-passport
- Service & Diplomatic E-Passport
Application
- Adult
- Child
Key Market Players
- Gemalto
- Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing
- India Security Press
- Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing
- Bundesdruckerei
- Japan National Printing Bureau
- Goznak
- Casa da Moeda do Brasil
- Canadian Bank Note
- Royal Mint of Spain
- Polish Security Printing Works
- Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato
- Iris Corporation Berhad
- Semlex Group
- Veridos
- Morpho
Future Outlook for the E-passport Market
The e-passport market is poised for continuous growth in the foreseeable future. Advancements in biometric technology, such as the incorporation of iris recognition and 3D facial scanning, will further enhance the security of e-passports. Additionally, the integration of e-passport systems with other travel-related technologies, such as e-visas and automated immigration kiosks, will streamline the entire travel process.
