Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, Yilan close schools, offices for Typhoon Khanun

Taoyuan City to remain open for business Thursday

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/08/02 20:25
Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Yilan will close schools and offices Thursday. 

Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung, and Yilan will close schools and offices Thursday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Schools and offices will be closed Thursday (Aug. 3) in Taipei City, New Taipei City, Keelung City and Yilan County as Typhoon Khanun barreled toward north Taiwan.

Taiwan issued land warnings for Typhoon Khanun for New Taipei City, Keelung City, and Yilan County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 2), but local governments had more time in deciding whether their residents could stay away from offices and schools the next day.

While the Taoyuan City Government had originally said it would act in tandem with the rest of north Taiwan, in the end, it decided that schools and offices would remain open.

Most cities and counties in south, central, and east Taiwan announced early on that Thursday would not be a day off. The same also counted for the outlying islands of Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu. Many of the those areas had been hit more severely by last month’s Typhoon Doksuri during its passage over the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines and into China’s province of Fujian.

By 7 p.m. Wednesday, the eye of the storm was situated 440 kilometers east-northeast of Taipei and moving west-northwest at a speed of 8 kilometers per hour, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said.

For up-to-date information about office and school closures during Typhoon Khanun, please consult the website of the government’s Directorate-General of Personnel Administration.
